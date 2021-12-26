Log in
EFG Hermes E : Signs EGP 750 Million Sale and Leaseback Agreement with Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development

12/26/2021
EFG Hermes Signs EGP 750 Million Sale and Leaseback Agreement with Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development

Cairo, 26 December 2021

EFG Hermes, Egypt's First Universal Bank and the leading investment banking franchise in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM), announced today that it has successfully signed a sale and leaseback agreement amounting to EGP 750 million with real estate development firm Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development (MNHD). EFG Hermes' Investment Banking division acted as the financial advisor for the transaction, which will also encompass a few securitization issuances as follow-on transactions, while EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFG Hermes Holding and one of Egypt's leading leasing and factoring companies, acted as the lender.

"We are proud to be bolstering our partnership with MNHD's new leadership, as the company is a pioneer in the real estate market space," said Maged El Ayouti, Managing Director & Deputy Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes. "We are extremely pleased with the headway we are making in the real estate market, with this transaction being a constituent element to our strategy to form lucrative partnerships across key industries, cross-sell our products and services to our partners, and aid companies in meeting their ever-growing funding needs."

MNHD is a premier Egyptian urban real estate developer. The company has successfully initiated and completed a number of key development projects, including the majority of the Nasr City district in the Greater Cairo Area, which covers more than 40 million sqm and houses over 3 million people. MNHD's land bank includes Taj City, a 3.5 million sqm project in a prime location across from Cairo International Airport and SARAI, a 5.5 million sqm project in a strategic location on the Suez Road next to the new capital city.

"This transaction is part and parcel of MNHD's newly introduced leadership strategy to expand its operational footprint, as the Company continues to develop high-quality housing projects spanning across the country," said Abdallah Sallam, CEO of Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development. "Our ongoing partnership with EFG Hermes enables us to raise and deploy capital more efficiently and unlock a magnitude of expansion and development prospects for the Company."

EFG Hermes Corp Solutions was established in 2020 as part of EFG Hermes' Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) platform to consolidate its leasing and factoring businesses, founded in 2015 and 2018 respectively. The company provides businesses of all sizes with the necessary leverage to grow and develop their business ventures. This transaction with MNHD comes on the heels of the sale and leaseback agreement Corp-Solutions signed with real estate powerhouse Misr Italia Properties in October 2021, amounting to EGP 750 million with the purpose of refinancing the real estate development firm's landmark property Garden 8 Mall.

"It gives us great honor to have concluded our first transaction with MNHD, who come with great history that started in the 1960s and continues to foster growth across the Egyptian real estate sector today," said Talal El Ayat, CEO of EFG Hermes Corp Solutions. "This transaction has enabled us to further strengthen our strategy in developing a one-stop-shop for our clients at EFG Hermes Holding. Offering financing opportunities to real estate developers creates business prospects for numerous supporting sectors within the real estate supply chain, thus supporting the government's mega plan to increase housing opportunities for Egypt's growing population."

-Ends-

About EFG Hermes Holding

With a current footprint spanning thirteen countries across four continents, EFG Hermes Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA - LSE: EFGD) started in Egypt and has grown over 37 years of success to become the universal bank in Egypt with a leading investment banking platform with access to emerging and frontier markets. Drawing on our proven track-record and a diverse team of talented employees, we provide a wide spectrum of financial services that include advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research and private equity to the entire MENA region.

In 2015, EFG Hermes launched its Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) Platform, which overlooks activities in the non-banking finance field covering microfinance, leasing, factoring, Buy-Now Pay-Later (BNPL), mortgage and insurance. This falls in line with the Firm's strategy to focus on two main pillars: product diversification and geographic expansion into non-MENA markets, which has seen the Firm establish a physical presence in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Kenya, Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the United States. In 2021, the firm acquired a controlling stake in aiBANK allowing the Firm to transform into a universal bank in Egypt.

For further information, please contact:

The EFG Hermes Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@EFG-Hermes.com

May El Gammal

Group Head of Marketing & Communications

melgammal@efg-hermes.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Hermes may make forward looking statements, including, for example, statements about management's expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Hermes' belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and are beyond management's control and include among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development (MNHD)

Madinet Nasr for Housing & Development (MNHD) is a leading Egyptian urban developer. Since inception, the company has initiated and completed a number of key developments, including the majority of the Nasr City district in the Greater Cairo Area, which covers an area of more than 40 million square meters and is home to 3 million people. MNHD's land bank includes 3.5mn sqm in a prime location inside Cairo across from Cairo International Airport and 5.5mn sqm in a strategic location on the Suez Road. You can learn more about us on our website at mnhd.com.

Abdallah Sallam

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

MNHD

4, Youssef Abbas St.

Nasr City, Cairo

Tel: +2 (02) 2400-6207

asallam@mnhd.com

Salah Katamish

Director of Investor Relations

MNHD

4, Youssef Abbas St.

Nasr City, Cairo

Tel: +2 (02) 2400-6207

skatamish@mnhd.com

Disclaimer

EFG Hermes Holdings SAE published this content on 26 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 09:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
