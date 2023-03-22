EFG Hermes E : Standalone Financial Statements- FY2022
EFG - Hermes Holding Company
(Egyptian Joint Stock Company)
Separate financial statements
for the year ended December 31, 2022
&
Auditor's Report
Contents
Page
Auditor's report
Separate statement of financial position
1
Separate income statement
2
Separate statement of comprehensive income
3
Separate statement of changes in equity
4
Separate statement of cash flows
5
Notes to the separate financial statements
6-26
Significant accounting policies applied
27-50
Sales 2022
8 657 M
280 M
280 M
Net income 2022
1 792 M
58,0 M
58,0 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
10,9x
Yield 2022
0,36%
Capitalization
19 827 M
642 M
642 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,05x
Nbr of Employees
825
Free-Float
52,8%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
16,98 EGP
Average target price
19,23 EGP
Spread / Average Target
13,2%
