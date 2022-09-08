Log in
EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E

(HRHO)
2022-09-06
13.05 EGP   -1.51%
EFG Hermes E : Successfully Concludes Advisory on Credit Agricole S.A.'s Accelerated Direct Purchase of a 4.80% Stake in Credit Agricole Egypt S.A.E

09/08/2022
EFG Hermes Successfully Concludes Advisory on Credit Agricole S.A.'s Accelerated Direct Purchase of a 4.80% Stake in Credit Agricole Egypt S.A.E

Cairo, September 8, 2022

As sole financial advisor and bookrunner, EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank franchise in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM), announced today that it has successfully concluded advisory on Credit Agricole S.A's accelerated direct purchase of a 4.80% stake in Credit Agricole Egypt S.A.E. Additionally, Zulficar & Partners acted as legal advisor to Credit Agricole S.A with regards to this accelerated direct purchase.

-Ends-

About EFG Hermes Holding

With a current footprint spanning 14 countries across four continents, EFG Hermes Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA - LSE: EFGD) has grown over 38 years of success to transform from a pure-play investment bank in MENA into an impact-driven universal bank in Egypt with the leading investment bank franchise in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM). Drawing on our proven track-record and a diverse team of talented employees, we provide a wide spectrum of financial services that include advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research and private equity to the entire FEM region. In our home country, we have the fastest-growing non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) platform with operations covering microfinance, leasing, factoring, Buy-Now Pay-Later (BNPL), digital payment solutions, mortgage finance and insurance.

And with its latest acquisition of majority stake in aiBANK, the Firm was able to provide commercial banking products and services.

Through its three verticals, the Investment Bank, Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) and Commercial Bank, the group is perfectly positioned to consistently bring disruptive financial products and services to the market space, offering a holistic portfolio that best serves its growing base of individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Oman | Jordan | Pakistan | UK | Kenya | USA | Bangladesh | Nigeria | Vietnam | Singapore

Learn more about us at www.efghermes.com & stay connected with us:

For further information, please contact:

The EFG Hermes Holding Public Relations Team

publicrelations@efg-hermes.com

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Hermes Holding

melgammal@efg-hermes.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Hermes Holding may make forward looking statements, including, for example, statements about management's expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Hermes Holding's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and are beyond management's control and include among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Disclaimer

EFG Hermes Holdings SAE published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 13:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
