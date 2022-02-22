Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRHO   EGS69101C011

EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E

(HRHO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EFG Hermes E : ValU, the Leading Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) Lifestyle Enabling Fintech Platform, Launches its Rules Engine 2.0 Featuring Enhanced Risk-Assessment Algorithms for Higher Approval Rates

02/22/2022 | 08:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
valU, the Leading Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) Lifestyle Enabling Fintech Platform, Launches its Rules Engine 2.0 Featuring Enhanced Risk-Assessment Algorithms for Higher Approval Rates

The new automated tool features an enhanced credit risk assessment-based algorithm that will allow for higher approval rates through streamlined machine decision-making.

Cairo, 22 February 2022

valU, the MENA's leading and multi award-winning Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) lifestyle enabling fintech platform, announced today the launch of its new Rules Engine 2.0 for Higher Approval Rates. The new automated tool features an enhanced credit assessment-based algorithm that will allow for higher approval rates through streamlined machine decision-making.

"The launch of our enhanced Rules Engine 2.0 reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding our unrivalled risk-assessment methodologies, ensuring that valU's service offering remains aligned with the fast-paced fintech industry and maintaining our position as a market leader," said Mostafa El Sahn, Chief Risk Officer of valU. "As one of the MENA's leading BNPL lifestyle enabling fintech platforms, continuously developing and improving our credit scoring model is crucial to ensuring we maintain the highest levels of risk management in line with global standards without compromising on the customer experience as we work to meet the ever-growing needs of our clients. The innovative automated credit assessment system will allow valU to broaden its acceptance rate, increasing it from 55% to 80% due to its machine decision-making. This innovation also features greater emphasis on credit assessment, with a clear focus on performance and scalability, with additional functional enhancements," concluded El Sahn.

The new rules engine is designed to rank customers by condensing a variety of variables and attributes into a single score. It will approve valU limits subject to each customer's risk rating, guaranteeing a more accurate risk-based assessment. The new rules engine will also have higher precision by handling all outliers and missing values through grouping similar attributes with similar predictive strengths, increasing from the model's accuracy in the process.

-Ends-

About valU

A subsidiary of EFG Hermes Holding established in 2017, valU is the leading Buy-Now Pay-Later (BNPL) lifestyle enabling fintech platform offering convenient and customizable financing plans up to 60 months. With more than 5,000 points of sale and over 300 websites, valU offers access to a wide network of retail and e-commerce providers across a diverse array of categories including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. As the first platform of its kind in the MENA region, valU customers are able to receive instant credit decisions through their devices and gain access to the ever-growing platform's partners.

For further information, please contact:

The EFG Hermes Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@EFG-HERMES.com

May El Gammal

Group Head of Marketing & Communications at EFG Hermes Holding

melgammal@efg-hermes.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Hermes Holding may make forward looking statements, including, for example, statements about management's expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Hermes Holding's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and are beyond management's control and include among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Disclaimer

EFG Hermes Holdings SAE published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 13:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E
08:22aEFG HERMES E : ValU, the Leading Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) Lifestyle Enabling Fintech Plat..
PU
02/21EFG HERMES E : Corp-Solutions Signs a USD 25 Million Vessel Finance Deal with Transmar
PU
02/21Egypt's EFG Hermes hires Goldman Sachs to review FAB takeover offer
RE
02/17EFG HERMES E : Al Ahly Sporting Club Signs Exclusive Partnership with valU, the Leading Bu..
PU
02/10EFG HERMES E : Successfully Completes Advisory on Macro Group Pharmaceuticals' EGP 1.3bn I..
PU
02/09UAE's FAB seeks to buy Egypt's top investment bank EFG Hermes
RE
02/09Egypt's EFG Hermes Surges 16% in London on Acquisition Offer from First Abu Dhabi Bank
MT
02/09EFG HERMES E : Suspension of Trading on Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Company (H..
PU
02/09EFG HERMES E : Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Company (HRHO.CA) - Release from FR..
PU
02/09EFG HERMES E : Resume of Trading on Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Company (HRHO...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 583 M 355 M 355 M
Net income 2021 1 280 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 0,17%
Capitalization 16 510 M 1 051 M 1 051 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float -
Chart EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E
Duration : Period :
EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,90 EGP
Average target price 19,67 EGP
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karim Aly Awad Saleh Salama Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Khaled M. Khabir Group Chief Financial Officer
Mona Salahuddin Zulficar Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamed El-Wakeel Group Chief Operating Officer
Abdel Wahab Mohammed Gadayel Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E20.86%1 051
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-29.53%42 664
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-1.68%22 779
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-23.10%20 370
XP INC.18.89%19 120
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.69%12 964