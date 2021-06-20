Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRHO   EGS69101C011

EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E

(HRHO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EFG Hermes E : Bedaya Mortgage Finance Co. Launches Egypt's First Non-Bank Mortgage Finance Mobile Application

06/20/2021 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bedaya Mortgage Finance Co. Launches Egypt's First Non-Bank Mortgage Finance Mobile Application

20 June 2021

Bedaya Mortgage Finance Co., Egypt's first non-bank online mortgage provider, announced today that it has launched Egypt's first non-bank mortgage finance mobile application and online platform, which will allow users to apply for one of Bedaya's numerous mortgage finance offerings seamlessly and rapidly.

Through the application, users can calculate the expected cost of their mortgage, upload documents and pay fees. The application also includes a list of approved real estate projects that clients can choose properties from without having to provide supporting project-related documents. The same interface is available on the company's website as well. It is designed to be native to all devices to ensure accessibility through desktops, tablets, or mobile phones.

'At Bedaya, we pride ourselves on having the fastest turnaround time in the industry, so I could not be prouder of the fact that since inception we have been working on architecting and building a seamless experience through an innovative app that gives clients instant access to facilitate their mortgage finance needs,' said Bedaya CEO & MD Tarek Abou Gendia. 'The Egyptian mortgage market is currently both underserved and under-penetrated. Our ultimate goal with this launch is to expand accessibility to mortgage financing, which is often a long and cumbersome process. This key access to financing is also expected to see the secondary market pick as it is currently a buyer's market and will likely remain to be for the foreseeable future. The market has been lacking the availability of affordable financing solutions such as mortgage finance, which is a natural financing venue as seen in markets abroad.

Bedaya, a joint-venture launched in 2019 by EFG Hermes, Talaat Moustafa Group, and GB Capital (the NBFI arm of GB Auto), provides diverse mortgage financing solutions over 10-year repayment periods at competitive interest rates, allowing clients to purchase residential, commercial, and administrative properties in Egypt. It funds up to 90% of the current property value for residential and 80% for commercial units, capped at EGP 25 million and EGP 50 million, respectively. Likewise, clients can refurbish their properties through its Ijarah program.

'Bedaya's innovative online and mobile platforms are part and parcel of our strategy to offer a comprehensive, diverse range of non-bank financial services that fulfill unmet consumer needs,' said Walid Hassouna CEO of the Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) platform at EFG Hermes. 'In its first two years of operations, Bedaya has grown its portfolio to EGP 300 million, attesting to the strength of its service offering and real demand for its long-term and competitive mortgage financing programs. Its unique value proposition, coupled with our NBFI companies' track record when it comes to fintech solutions, give me confidence that we have the tools in place to gain a solid foothold in the market.'

A vital sector of the economy, real estate continues to be seen by investors as a safe haven as Egypt's population strongly grows and household formation continues to provide stable and sustained demand for residential and commercial real estate assets. Increased financial solutions, including developers offering long-term financing schemes catering to the needs of customers seeking both off-plan and secondary market transactions.

-Ends-

About Bedaya

Bedaya Mortgage Finance Company (Bedaya) is Egypt's first non-bank mortgage provider offering digital mortgage financing facilities. It offers seamless mortgage financing solutions for clients looking to purchase residential and commercial properties in Egypt or to get financed using a pre-owned personal or business asset as collateral. With the fastest turnaround time in the market and a seamless digital mortgage platform, Bedaya works with clients as true partners to deliver tailored mortgage solutions to its ever-growing client base. Bedaya was founded in 2019 as a joint venture between EFG Hermes, GB Capital, and Talaat Moustafa Group.

For further information about Bedaya, please visit https://www.bedayamortgage.com/

For further information, please contact:

EFG Hermes Media

media@efg-hermes.com

May El Gammal

Group Head of Marketing & Communications

melgammal@efg-hermes.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Bedaya may make forward looking statements, including, for example, statements about management's expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Bedaya belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and are beyond management's control and include among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Disclaimer

EFG Hermes Holdings SAE published this content on 20 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2021 12:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E
08:15aEFG HERMES E  : Bedaya Mortgage Finance Co. Launches Egypt's First Non-Bank Mort..
PU
06/14EFG HERMES E  : PayTabs Egypt wins “Best E-Payment Solution” at Entr..
PU
06/14EFG HERMES E  : ValU Consumer Finance Wins “Best Buy-Now Pay-Later” ..
PU
06/14EFG HERMES E  : and Saudi Exchange Host “A Story of Resilience”, a J..
PU
05/24EFG HERMES E  : Inertia Partners with PayTabs Egypt and valU to Provide E-paymen..
PU
05/23EFG Hermes eyes start-ups after AIB deal, CEO says
RE
05/23EFG Hermes eyes start-ups after AIB deal, says CEO
RE
05/20EFG HERMES E  : The Sovereign Fund of Egypt and EFG Hermes Holding sign agreemen..
PU
05/19Egypt's EFG Hermes to acquire control of state-owned Arab Investment Bank
RE
05/19EFG HERMES E  : reports 30% Y-o-Y surge in top-line to EGP 1.3 billion on the ba..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 331 M 342 M 342 M
Net income 2021 1 365 M 87,5 M 87,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,51x
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 10 123 M 646 M 649 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E
Duration : Period :
EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,30 EGP
Last Close Price 13,17 EGP
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karim Aly Awad Saleh Salama Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Khaled M. Khabir Group Chief Financial Officer
Mona Salahuddin Zulficar Non-Executive Chairman
Ahmed Shams El-Din Managing Director & Head-Research
Mohamed El-Wakeel Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E-9.98%646
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.17.06%48 435
XP INC.15.96%25 717
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.05%21 311
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-7.25%16 091
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.94%12 636