Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRHO   EGS69101C011

EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E

(HRHO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EFG Hermes eyes start-ups after AIB deal, CEO says

05/23/2021 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO, May 23 (Reuters) - Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes Holding is targeting minority stakes in start-ups after its acquisition of a majority stake in state-owned Arab Investment Bank (AIB), its chief executive said on Sunday.

The acquisition of the 51% stake, approved by the cabinet on Wednesday, will be finalised in the third quarter, CEO Karim Awad told Reuters.

It is Egypt's first privatisation since 2006, when it sold a majority stake in Bank of Alexandria.

EFG Hermes, Egypt's biggest investment bank, will use internal resources to buy new AIB shares worth 2.55 billion Egyptian pounds ($163 million), Awad said.

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt will also buy new shares worth 1.25 billion pounds, increasing AIB's capital to 5 billion pounds, while the current owner, state-owned National Bank of Egypt, will retain a 24% stake.

"Our share in the bank will be financed through the liquidity available to the company on its own ... We have lots of liquidity," Awad told Reuters, adding that EFG Hermes began working to fulfil all government conditions and approvals as soon as the cabinet approved the deal.

The central bank will have to approve the deal as well.

"We are not entering the banking sector to compete with the big banks operating in Egypt," Awad said. "Rather, we are seeking to find a portion of the market to focus on to provide services to help it grow."

"We can sell the bank's services to EFG Hermes clients," he added.

Awad said the new owners would retain all of AIB's current employees, but would study a possible change in the bank's name. ($1 = 15.6600 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Aidan Lewis and Patrick Werr; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIB GROUP PLC 1.50% 2.572 Real-time Quote.53.00%
EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E 2.08% 14.72 End-of-day quote.0.62%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. -0.49% 211.87 Delayed Quote.25.81%
All news about EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E
06:27aEFG Hermes eyes start-ups after AIB deal, CEO says
RE
05:12aEFG Hermes eyes start-ups after AIB deal, says CEO
RE
05/20EFG HERMES E  : The Sovereign Fund of Egypt and EFG Hermes Holding sign agreemen..
PU
05/19Egypt's EFG Hermes to acquire control of state-owned Arab Investment Bank
RE
05/19EFG HERMES E  : reports 30% Y-o-Y surge in top-line to EGP 1.3 billion on the ba..
PU
05/19EFG HERMES E  : Consolidated Financial Statements- 1Q2021
PU
05/19EFG HERMES E  : 1Q2021 Earnings Release
PU
05/04EFG HERMES E  : Successfully Completed Advisory on the Sale of 100% of Bank Audi..
PU
04/14EFG HERMES E  : Hermes Board OKs Acquisition of 76% Stake in Arab Investment Ban..
MT
02/04EFG HERMES E  : Corp-Solutions Partners With valU to Provide Merchants with Imme..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 326 M 341 M 341 M
Net income 2021 1 239 M 79,4 M 79,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,51x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 11 314 M 723 M 725 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E
Duration : Period :
EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,40 EGP
Last Close Price 14,72 EGP
Spread / Highest target 99,0%
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Karim Aly Awad Saleh Salama Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohamed Khaled M. Khabir Group Chief Financial Officer
Mona Salahuddin Zulficar Non-Executive Chairman
Ahmed Shams El-Din Managing Director & Head-Research
Mohamed El-Wakeel Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E0.62%723
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.11.26%46 170
XP INC.2.09%22 642
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.05%21 432
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-7.99%16 139
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.91%12 449