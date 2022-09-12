Road-toll operator Salik plans to raise $817 mln in Dubai IPO - Gulf News

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Dubai road-toll operator Salik
priced its initial public offering at 2 dirhams a share,
according to Dubai-based daily Gulf News, valuing the issue at
around 3 billion dirhams ($817 million).
Salik is the third entity to seek a listing this year in an
IPO aimed at attracting investor interest in the domestic stock
exchange.
The IPO opens for subscription later on Sept. 13, Gulf News
said.
The price was announced through advertisements in local
media, and was determined following investor engagement that saw
significant strong initial demand indications from both local
and international investors, the newspaper added.
Salik had a series of investor meetings ahead of the IPO,
which confirmed appetite for the offering and expectations from
investors, chief executive Ibrahim Al Haddad said in an
interview.
Salik, which was launched in 2007 and has 3.6 million
vehicles registered on the toll system, is selling 1.5 billion
shares, according to a prospectus document.
Dubai's deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, announced
plans in November to turn Salik, then a division of the Roads
and Transport Authority (RTA), into a public company. The
listing of Salik and nine other government-linked entities was
intended to boost stock market activity.
($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Enas Alashray;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)