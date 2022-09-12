Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRHO   EGS69101C011

EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E

(HRHO)
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2022-09-11
13.24 EGP   +1.69%
09/12Road-toll operator Salik plans to raise $817 mln in Dubai IPO - Gulf News
RE
09/08EFG HERMES E : Successfully Concludes Advisory on Credit Agricole S.A.'s Accelerated Direct Purchase of a 4.80% Stake in Credit Agricole Egypt S.A.E
PU
09/05Dubai road-toll operator Salik to sell 20% shares via IPO - document
RE
Road-toll operator Salik plans to raise $817 mln in Dubai IPO - Gulf News

09/12/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Dubai road-toll operator Salik priced its initial public offering at 2 dirhams a share, according to Dubai-based daily Gulf News, valuing the issue at around 3 billion dirhams ($817 million).

Salik is the third entity to seek a listing this year in an IPO aimed at attracting investor interest in the domestic stock exchange.

The IPO opens for subscription later on Sept. 13, Gulf News said.

The price was announced through advertisements in local media, and was determined following investor engagement that saw significant strong initial demand indications from both local and international investors, the newspaper added.

Salik had a series of investor meetings ahead of the IPO, which confirmed appetite for the offering and expectations from investors, chief executive Ibrahim Al Haddad said in an interview.

Salik, which was launched in 2007 and has 3.6 million vehicles registered on the toll system, is selling 1.5 billion shares, according to a prospectus document.

Dubai's deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, announced plans in November to turn Salik, then a division of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), into a public company. The listing of Salik and nine other government-linked entities was intended to boost stock market activity. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
EFG-HERMES HOLDING S.A.E 1.69% 13.24 End-of-day quote.7.28%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.00% 3.7195 Delayed Quote.-11.42%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
