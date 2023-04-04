EFG Hermes Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended

Our vision

is to develop EFG Hermes Pakistan on a professional basis - stemming from EFG Hermes' guiding principles in order to become the leading market player in the financial services sector and a valued contributor in the development of financial markets. We seek to create and maximize stakeholders' value by constantly trying to remain ahead of the market's perspective. We aim to work as a partner to help in attaining the best results for our clients.

Our mission

is to contribute to the ideal growth of the Pakistani capital market. We are committed to being a best-in-class intermediary with the highest ethical principles in order to provide clients with the best execution services and innovative products.