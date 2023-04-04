EFG Hermes Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended
04/04/2023 | 03:57am EDT
Contents
02
Company Information
03
Vision & Mission Statements
04
Notice of Annual General Meeting
06
Profile of Board of Directors
08
Chairman Review
09
Directors' Report to the Members
18
Six Years at a Glance
19
Statement of Compliance with the code of Corporate Governance
21
Review Report to the Members on Statement of Compliance with the code of Corporate Governance
22
Independent Auditors' Report to the Members
26
Statement of Financial Position
27
Statement of Profit or Loss
and Other Comprehensive Income
28
Statement of Cash Flows
29
Statement of Changes in Equity
30
Notes to the Financial Statements
55
Pattern of Shareholding
Annexure
Form of Proxy
Company Information
Board of Directors
Mr. Murad Ansari - Chairman
Mr. Mohamed Ebeid - Director
Mr. Fayyaz Ilyas - Director
Ms. Sarah Maja - Director
Mr. Freyan Byram Avari - Director
Mr. Johannes Gunnell - Director
Mr. Saad Iqbal - CEO & Director
Audit Committee
Mr. Johannes Gunnell - Chairman
Mr. Fayyaz Ilyas - Member
Ms. Sarah Maja - Member
Mr. Freyan Byram Avari - Member
HR & R Committee
Mr. Freyan Byram Avari - Chairman
Mr. Mohamed Ebeid - Member
Ms. Sarah Maja - Member
Company Secretary
Mr. Shahid Kamal
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Ahmad Zakir Hafeez
Auditors
M/s. Riaz Ahmad, Saqib, Gohar & Company Chartered Accountants
5-Nasim, C.H.S. Major Nazir Bhatti Road,
Off: Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Karachi, Pakistan.
Legal Advisor
M/s. Mohsin Tayebaly & Co. (MTC)
1st Floor, Dime Centre, BC-4, Block 9, Kehkshan,
Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan.
Share Registrar
M/s. F. D. Registrar Services (Pvt.) Limited
Office No. 1705-A, 17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower,
I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan.
Bankers
MCB Bank Limited
Bank Alfalah Limited
Askari Bank Limited
United Bank Limited
Allied Bank Limited
Bank Al Habib Limited
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
Standard Chartered Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited
JS Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
Registered Office
Office No. 904, 9th Floor, Emerald Tower,
Plot No. G-19,Block-5, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan
Lahore Branch
319 Siddiq Trade Centre, 72 Main Boulverad,
Gulberg, Lahore, Pakistan
Website
www.efghermespakistan.com
02
Our vision
is to develop EFG Hermes Pakistan on a professional basis - stemming from EFG Hermes' guiding principles in order to become the leading market player in the financial services sector and a valued contributor in the development of financial markets. We seek to create and maximize stakeholders' value by constantly trying to remain ahead of the market's perspective. We aim to work as a partner to help in attaining the best results for our clients.
Our mission
is to contribute to the ideal growth of the Pakistani capital market. We are committed to being a best-in-class intermediary with the highest ethical principles in order to provide clients with the best execution services and innovative products.
03
Notice of 24th Annual General Meeting
Notice is hereby given that 24th Annual General Meeting of the Members of EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited ('the Company') will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 4:00 pm at ICAP Auditorium, Chartered Accountants Avenue, Clifton, Karachi and through video link arrangement; to transact the following businesses:
To confirm the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on April 25, 2022;
To receive, consider, approve and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon;
To appoint Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year ending December 31, 2023 and to fix their remuneration. The present auditors, being eligible, have offered themselves for re-appointment.
To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.
By order of the Board
SHAHID KAMAL
Karachi: April 04, 2023
Company Secretary
NOTES:
The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for the period from April 19, 2023 to April 26, 2023 (both days inclusive) and no transfer of shares will be accepted for registration during this period. Transfers received in order at the Office of Company's Share Registrar M/s. F.D. Registrar Services (Private) Ltd, Office#1705, 17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower A, I.I. Chundrigar Road Karachi, Pakistan ('Registrar') at the close of business on April 18, 2023 the last working day before the start of book closure date will be considered in time to attend and vote at the Meeting.
Any member who want to attend the meeting via video link must send their particulars (Name, copy of CNIC, Folio number, cell number through email at CompanySecretary@efg-hermes.com at least 48 hours before the time of meeting. After due verification of the said particulars a video link/ user id & password will be sent through email for connecting the meeting.
A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting, may appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. Proxies, in order to be effective, must be received at the Registered Office of the Company not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting.
CDC shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the meeting must bring his/her Participant ID and Account/Sub- Account number along with original CNIC or original passport to authenticate his/her identity. In case of Corporate entity, resolution of Board of Directors/Power of Attorney with specimen signature of the nominee shall be produced (unless provided earlier) at the time of the meeting.
For appointing the proxy; CDC shareholders shall submit the proxy form as per above requirements together with attested copy of CNIC or Passport of the beneficial owner and proxy. In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution/power of attorney, along with the specimen signature of the nominee, shall be submitted along with the proxy form to the Company. l The proxy form shall be witnessed by two witnesses with their names, addresses, and CNIC numbers. The proxy shall produce his/her original CNIC or original Passport at the time of meeting.
Members are requested to notify/submit the following information/documents, in case of book entry securities in CDS to their respective participants and in case of physical shares to the registrar of the Company by quoting their folio numbers and name of the Company at the above mentioned address, if not earlier notified/submitted:
04
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
