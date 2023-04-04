Advanced search
    EFGH   PK0091501012

EFG HERMES PAKISTAN LIMITED

(EFGH)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
12.95 PKR   +0.15%
03:57aEfg Hermes Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended
PU
03/22Efg Hermes Pakistan : Financial Results for the Year Ended 31-12-2022
PU
01/19JS Global Capital Limited (KASE:JSGCL) agreed to acquire 51% of stake in EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited (KASE:EFGH) from EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E (CASE:HRHO).
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EFG Hermes Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended

04/04/2023 | 03:57am EDT
Contents

02

Company Information

03

Vision & Mission Statements

04

Notice of Annual General Meeting

06

Profile of Board of Directors

08

Chairman Review

09

Directors' Report to the Members

18

Six Years at a Glance

19

Statement of Compliance with the code of Corporate Governance

21

Review Report to the Members on Statement of Compliance with the code of Corporate Governance

22

Independent Auditors' Report to the Members

26

Statement of Financial Position

27

Statement of Profit or Loss

and Other Comprehensive Income

28

Statement of Cash Flows

29

Statement of Changes in Equity

30

Notes to the Financial Statements

55

Pattern of Shareholding

Annexure

Form of Proxy

Company Information

Board of Directors

Mr. Murad Ansari - Chairman

Mr. Mohamed Ebeid - Director

Mr. Fayyaz Ilyas - Director

Ms. Sarah Maja - Director

Mr. Freyan Byram Avari - Director

Mr. Johannes Gunnell - Director

Mr. Saad Iqbal - CEO & Director

Audit Committee

Mr. Johannes Gunnell - Chairman

Mr. Fayyaz Ilyas - Member

Ms. Sarah Maja - Member

Mr. Freyan Byram Avari - Member

HR & R Committee

Mr. Freyan Byram Avari - Chairman

Mr. Mohamed Ebeid - Member

Ms. Sarah Maja - Member

Company Secretary

Mr. Shahid Kamal

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Ahmad Zakir Hafeez

Auditors

M/s. Riaz Ahmad, Saqib, Gohar & Company Chartered Accountants

5-Nasim, C.H.S. Major Nazir Bhatti Road,

Off: Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Karachi, Pakistan.

Legal Advisor

M/s. Mohsin Tayebaly & Co. (MTC)

1st Floor, Dime Centre, BC-4, Block 9, Kehkshan,

Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan.

Share Registrar

M/s. F. D. Registrar Services (Pvt.) Limited

Office No. 1705-A, 17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower,

I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan.

Bankers

MCB Bank Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited

Askari Bank Limited

United Bank Limited

Allied Bank Limited

Bank Al Habib Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

JS Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

Registered Office

Office No. 904, 9th Floor, Emerald Tower,

Plot No. G-19,Block-5, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan

Lahore Branch

319 Siddiq Trade Centre, 72 Main Boulverad,

Gulberg, Lahore, Pakistan

Website

www.efghermespakistan.com

E F G H e r m e s A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 2

02

Our vision

is to develop EFG Hermes Pakistan on a professional basis - stemming from EFG Hermes' guiding principles in order to become the leading market player in the financial services sector and a valued contributor in the development of financial markets. We seek to create and maximize stakeholders' value by constantly trying to remain ahead of the market's perspective. We aim to work as a partner to help in attaining the best results for our clients.

Our mission

is to contribute to the ideal growth of the Pakistani capital market. We are committed to being a best-in-class intermediary with the highest ethical principles in order to provide clients with the best execution services and innovative products.

E F G H e r m e s A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 2

03

Notice of 24th Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that 24th Annual General Meeting of the Members of EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited ('the Company') will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 4:00 pm at ICAP Auditorium, Chartered Accountants Avenue, Clifton, Karachi and through video link arrangement; to transact the following businesses:

  1. To confirm the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on April 25, 2022;
  2. To receive, consider, approve and adopt the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, together with the Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon;
  3. To appoint Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year ending December 31, 2023 and to fix their remuneration. The present auditors, being eligible, have offered themselves for re-appointment.
  4. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.

By order of the Board

SHAHID KAMAL

Karachi: April 04, 2023

Company Secretary

NOTES:

  1. The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for the period from April 19, 2023 to April 26, 2023 (both days inclusive) and no transfer of shares will be accepted for registration during this period. Transfers received in order at the Office of Company's Share Registrar M/s. F.D. Registrar Services (Private) Ltd, Office#1705, 17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower A, I.I. Chundrigar Road Karachi, Pakistan ('Registrar') at the close of business on April 18, 2023 the last working day before the start of book closure date will be considered in time to attend and vote at the Meeting.
  2. Any member who want to attend the meeting via video link must send their particulars (Name, copy of CNIC, Folio number, cell number through email at CompanySecretary@efg-hermes.com at least 48 hours before the time of meeting. After due verification of the said particulars a video link/ user id & password will be sent through email for connecting the meeting.
  3. A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting, may appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. Proxies, in order to be effective, must be received at the Registered Office of the Company not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting.
  4. CDC shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the meeting must bring his/her Participant ID and Account/Sub- Account number along with original CNIC or original passport to authenticate his/her identity. In case of Corporate entity, resolution of Board of Directors/Power of Attorney with specimen signature of the nominee shall be produced (unless provided earlier) at the time of the meeting.
  5. For appointing the proxy; CDC shareholders shall submit the proxy form as per above requirements together with attested copy of CNIC or Passport of the beneficial owner and proxy. In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution/power of attorney, along with the specimen signature of the nominee, shall be submitted along with the proxy form to the Company.
    l The proxy form shall be witnessed by two witnesses with their names, addresses, and CNIC numbers. The proxy shall produce his/her original CNIC or original Passport at the time of meeting.
  6. Members are requested to notify/submit the following information/documents, in case of book entry securities in CDS to their respective participants and in case of physical shares to the registrar of the Company by quoting their folio numbers and name of the Company at the above mentioned address, if not earlier notified/submitted:

E F G H e r m e s A n n u a l R e p o r t 2 0 2 2

04

