Cairo, September 25, 2023

Dr. Sharifa Sharif, the Executive Director of the National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, the training arm of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, has met with Mrs. Hanaa Helmy, Group Chief Corporate Sustainability and Impact Officer of EFG Holding and CEO of the EFG Foundation, to discuss future bilateral cooperation.

During their meeting, Dr. Sharifa Sharif highlighted the role and responsibilities of the National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, as well as the partnerships it has established with major centers and universities on both local and international levels to deliver high-quality training programs. Dr. Sharif emphasized the institute's role in providing advisory, conducting research, and implementing training programs that aim to promote a culture of sustainability and activate governance mechanisms across all sectors of the state in alignment with the objectives of Egypt's Vision 2030.

Dr. Sharif also mentioned the initiatives launched by the institute, including the 'Be an Ambassador' initiative for sustainable development that was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning in 2020. This initiative focuses on building and enhancing capacities in the field of sustainable development, with an emphasis on modern environmental thinking, the concept of fair and inclusive sustainable development, and the importance of committing to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG). In addition, Dr. Sharif highlighted the 'Green Minds' initiative, which aims to raise awareness and promote sustainable behavior among children and students in schools to combat climate change. The initiative targets children and students aged 6 to 18. She also mentioned 'the Salah, Omnia, and Development Goals' initiative, which aims to simplify the concept of sustainable development and its goals, highlighting its importance and means of achieving them through 17 engaging and captivating short stories suitable for primary school children. She also emphasized that releasing these stories is part of a comprehensive plan developed by the institute to raise awareness of the UN goals at both the local and regional levels.

Dr. Sharif explained the role of the Egypt Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center in empowering Egyptian youth as entrepreneurs to help foster an entrepreneurial mindset capable of generating innovative ideas that contribute to achieving Egypt's Vision 2030 goals, which align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. The center also seeks to enhance coordination and support among stakeholders in Egypt's entrepreneurial ecosystem, improving necessary services for entrepreneurs and encouraging startup companies to begin their operations.

On her part, Mrs. Hanaa Helmy expressed her appreciation for the efforts of the National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, saying, "The EFG Foundation looks forward to joining forces with the institute through fruitful collaboration in the field of sustainable development and the development of local communities to combat climate change. They aim to empower women, activate the circular economy, incorporate various technological means, and promote financial inclusion for a sustainable green future."

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation between the institute and the foundation in implementing the 'Green Footprint' initiative. As part of this initiative, a training program titled 'Heya for Sustainable Development' will be conducted, targeting 50 women from the Aswan Governorate, specifically Esna. The training will be divided into two stages. The first stage will focus on training participants on rooftop cultivation techniques. After evaluating the participants' engagement in training, the second stage, 'Train the Trainer,' will commence, providing training on how to execute the project from idea to implementation.

-ENDS-

About the EFG Foundation

As part of its social responsibility towards the communities in which it operates, EFG Holding established the EFG Foundation in 2006, a non-profit, non-governmental organization.

The Foundation aims to help people and institutions overcome our society's financial, educational, and health-related challenges by supporting innovative and sustainable programmes that increase opportunities for those most in need to make a positive change in our local communities. The EFG Foundation mainly focuses on integrated development programmes in Egypt by helping combat widespread diseases and supporting holistic development initiatives in the housing, water, sanitation, and income generation areas.

Since its launch, the Foundation has played a significant role in the development of society by working with reputable institutions and NGOs on several projects, including but not limited to Hepatitis C Awareness and Combat; Hepatitis B Vaccination campaign for college students; Microfinance; Poverty Alleviation of Ezbet Yacoub in Beni Sweif and recently in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Initiative for the Support of the Egyptian People in Al Makhzan Village in Qena; Support Health Education programmes in Assiut University; Support Children with Cerebral Palsy; and Support Education initiatives in collaboration with KidZania.

The EFG Foundation is also committed to youth empowerment through sustainability programmes that leverage our financial expertise and capitalize on our human talent to create sustainable value for our stakeholders and communities. Contributions include programmes in education, the environment, youth mentorship, and employment.

Learn more about us at www.efghermesfoundation.org

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efg-hermes.com

Omar Salama

Communications Manager of EFG Holding

osalama@efg-hermes.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@EFG-Hermes.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management's expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management's control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.