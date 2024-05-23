EFG Holding EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q2024 INVESTOR RELATIONS Cairo, May 23rd, 2024 EFG Holding reports a remarkable first quarter, with the Group net profit after tax and minority interest more than doubling, up 110% Y-o-Y, to reach EGP1.8 billion. Group revenues rose 92% Y-o-Y to EGP8.6 billion, on higher revenues recorded by all the three platforms. The Group's total assets stood at EGP170 billion at the end of March 2024. MOHAMED ABDELKHABIR HANZADA NESSIM Group Chief Financial Officer Group Head of Corporate Strategy & IR mabdelkhabir@efg-hermes.com hnessim@efg-hermes.com Tel: +20 2 3535 6491 Tel: +20 2 3535 6502 INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS LISTINGS & SYMBOLS investor-relations@efg-hermes.com The Egyptian Exchange Tel: +20 2 3535 6710 Reuters code: HRHO.CA Bloomberg code: HRHO EY London Stock Exchange (GDRs) Reuters code: HRHOq.L Bloomberg code: EFGD LI

EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q2024 INVESTOR RELATIONS Key Financial Highlights EFG Holding EFG Holding had a good start for the year, reporting a strong set of results, with Group revenues rising 92% Y-o-Y to EGP8.6 billion, on strong fx-gains, unrealized gains on investments/seed capital; together with stronger revenues recognized by different lines of business across all platforms; Excluding Holding & Treasury Activities revenues in both periods, the Group's revenue would be up 70% Y-o-Y, primarily on higher revenues generated by Brokerage, Asset Management, Valu, Leasing, Tanmeyah and aiBANK; EFG Holding Group operating expenses (including provisions & ECL) rose 67% Y-o-Y to EGP5.0 billion on higher operating expenses that include employee expenses, other operating expenses and provisions & ECL. However, employee expenses/operating revenues came at 41% in 1Q24 versus 44% in 1Q23; EFG Holding net profit before tax climbed 137% Y-o-Y to EGP3.3 billion. Taxes for the Group rose 151% Y-o-Y, on higher tax charges related to profitability generated by Egyptian entities, this in addition to higher deferred taxes on unrealized gains and fx-gains. Despite higher taxes and deferred taxes, EFG Holding net profit after tax and minority interest rose 110% Y-o-Y to EGP1.8 billion. EFG Hermes All different verticals of EFG Hermes reported a growth in revenues, with Holding & Treasury Activities being the largest contributor benefiting from the Egyptian pound losing more than c.50% of its value. Additionally, the sell-side and the buy-side posted Y-o-Y increase in the revenues, thus lifting EFG Hermes revenues up 104% Y-o-Y to EGP6.2 billion; The Investment Bank operating expenses rose 85% Y-o-Y to EGP3.6 billion, mainly due to higher employee expenses, followed by higher other operating expenses. Meanwhile, provisions & ECL declined in 1Q24; EFG Hermes net operating profit rose 139% Y-o-Y to EGP2.6 billion. Pressured by higher contingent liability provisions, and taxes & deferred taxes which rose 162% Y-o-Y, EFG Hermes net profit after tax and minority interest rose 94% Y-o-Y to EGP1.4 billion. EFG Finance A buoyant quarter for EFG Finance, with its revenues rising 58% Y-o-Y to EGP1.1 billion, underpinned by revenues growth reported by all its lines of business, particularly Valu and Leasing; Operating expenses increased 40% Y-o-Y to EGP807 million; on higher employee expenses, other operating expenses, and provisions and ECL. The increase in operating expenses is mainly related to the growth in sales, operations, and inflationary environment; EFG Finance net operating profit rose 152% Y-o-Y as the increase in revenues surpassed the increase in expenses. Despite a 100% Y-o-Y increase in taxes, the platform profitability increased; net profits after tax and minority jumped 280% Y-o-Y to EGP142 million, on Leasing and Valu higher profitability. EFG Holding Investor Relations 1Q24 Earnings Release - 23 May 2024 2

EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q2024 INVESTOR RELATIONS aiBANK The Commercial Bank continued its upward trajectory, with aiBANK's revenues soaring 75% Y- o-Y to EGP1.3 billion, driven mainly by higher net interest income on the back of loan book growth and supported by an increase in corridor rates. This in addition to higher revaluation gains and revenues from fx-trading; aiBANK operating expenses including provisions & ECL rose 22% Y-o-Y to EGP523 million, on higher salaries on the back of promotions, new hires and inflation; together with higher other G&A expenses, which came lower than inflation, and higher provisions & ECL to mirror weaker macro-economic indicators and loan portfolio growth; The Bank's net profit after tax shot up 173% Y-o-Y to EGP475 million (of which the Group's share is EGP244 million), as revenues growth outpaced the increase in expenses. EFG Holding Investor Relations 1Q24 Earnings Release - 23 May 2024 3

EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q2024 INVESTOR RELATIONS The Group EFG Holding Investor Relations 1Q24 Earnings Release - 23 May 2024 4

EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q2024 INVESTOR RELATIONS Income Statement Performance Overview Group Performance Summary in EGP million 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23* Q-o-Q Y-o-Y Group Net Operating Revenue 8,564 4,194 4,454 104% 92% Investment Bank 6,210 2,089 3,038 197% 104% NBFIs 1,086 1,003 689 8% 58% aiBANK 1,269 1,103 727 15% 75% Group Operating Expenses 4,954 2,794 2,963 77% 67% Employees Expenses 3,549 1,810 1,978 96% 79% Employee Expenses/Operating Revenues 41% 43% 44% Other Operating Expenses** 1,405 984 985 43% 43% Group Net Operating Profit 3,611 1,400 1,491 158% 142% Group Net Operating Margin 42% 33% 33% Group Net Profit (Loss) Before Tax 3,281 1,139 1,382 188% 137% Group Net Profit (Loss) After Tax & 1,821 814 868 124% 110% Minority Interest Investment Bank 1,435 398 740 261% 94% NBFIs 142 226 37 -37% 280% aiBANK 244 190 90 29% 170% Source: EFG Holding Management Accounts *1Q23 net profits were restated as a result of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) study for Fatura **Includes Other G&A and Provisions & ECL 1Q24 EFG Holding saw a strong kick-off for 2024, with Group revenues almost doubling Y-o-Y, up 92% to EGP8.6 billion, on strong fx-gains, unrealized gains on investments/seed capital, together with stronger revenues recognized by different lines of business within the different platforms. Excluding Holding & Treasury Activities revenues in both periods, the Group's revenues would be up 70% Y-o-Y, primarily on higher revenues generated by Brokerage, Asset Management, Valu, Leasing, Tanmeyah and aiBANK. EFG Holding Group operating expenses (including provisions & ECL) rose 67% Y-o-Y to EGP5.0 billion on higher operating expense, particularly higher accruals for the variable portions of the employee expenses which rose in tandem with the increase in revenues. However, employee expenses/operating revenues came at 41% in 1Q24 versus 44% in 1Q23. Other G&A expenses rose 44% Y-o-Y, with the increase in expenses related to inflation in Egypt, costs denominated in USD in Egypt particularly IT expenses, the impact of the weakening EGP from regional offices' expenses when translated to the Egyptian pound. Provisions & ECL increased 40% Y-o-Y, on higher provisions & ECL related to aiBANK, Tanmeyah, Private Equity, Corp. Solutions and Finance Holding. With the increase in revenues outpacing the increase in expenses, EFG Holding net operating profit and net profit before tax climbed 142% Y-o-Y and 137% Y-o-Y, respectively. Taxes for the Group rose 151% Y-o-Y, on higher tax charges related to profitability generated by the Egyptian entities, this in addition to higher deferred taxes on unrealized gains and fx-gains. Despite higher taxes and deferred taxes, EFG Holding net profit after tax and minority interest rose 110% Y-o-Y EFG Holding Investor Relations 1Q24 Earnings Release - 23 May 2024 5

EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q2024 to EGP1.8 billion. Contribution by Platform Revenues EFG Hermes EFG Finance aiBANK 1Q24 73% 13% 15% 1Q24 1Q23 68% 15% 16% 1Q23 INVESTOR RELATIONS NPAT* EFG Hermes EFG Finance aiBANK 79% 8% 13% 85%4%10% *Net Profit After Tax and Minority Interest EFG Holding Investor Relations 1Q24 Earnings Release - 23 May 2024 6

EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q2024 INVESTOR RELATIONS The Investment Bank EFG Holding Investor Relations 1Q24 Earnings Release - 23 May 2024 7

EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q2024 INVESTOR RELATIONS Financial Overview Performance Overview Investment Bank Performance Summary in EGP million 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Q-o-Q Y-o-Y Investment Banking 173 297 216 -42% -20% Brokerage 1,207 994 621 21% 94% Sell-Side 1,380 1,291 837 7% 65% Asset Management 240 579 47 -59% 412% Private Equity 59 54 67 10% -13% Buy-Side 299 633 114 -53% 162% Holding & Treasury Activities 4,531 164 2,087 2658% 117% Total Net Operating Revenue 6,210 2,089 3,038 197% 104% Employees Expenses 3,050 1,231 1,578 148% 93% Other Operating Expenses* 574 341 377 68% 52% Operating Expenses 3,624 1,572 1,955 131% 85% Net Operating Profit 2,586 517 1,083 400% 139% Net Profit (Loss) Before Tax 2,335 357 1,026 555% 128% Net Profit (Loss) After Tax & Minority Interest 1,435 398 740 261% 94% *Includes Other G&A and Provisions & ECL 1Q24 Revenues improved across the different verticals of EFG Hermes, with Holding & Treasury Activities, the sell-side and the buy-side all posting Y-o-Y increase in revenues, thus lifting EFG Hermes revenues up, more than double Y-o-Y, to reach EGP6.2 billion in 1Q24. Holding & Treasury Activities revenue, c.73% of the Investment Bank revenue, was the largest contributor to the platform's 1Q24 revenue growth, on fx-gains and unrealized gains on seed capital/investments as the Egyptian pound lost more than 50% of its value Y-o-Y. Moreover, the comparable quarter 1Q23 included fx-gains and unrealized gains, yet the magnitude of the currency devaluation was lower. Sell-side revenues rose 65% Y-o-Y to EGP1.4 billion, driven by higher Brokerage revenues. Brokerage revenues were up 94% Y-o-Y, primarily on the back of strong commissions generated by the Egyptian market including GDRs trading, together with higher revenues generated by the rest of the MENA markets. Investment Banking revenues declined 20% Y-o-Y, despite strong executions during the quarter. Buy-side revenues shot up 162% Y-o-Y to EGP299 million, lifted by Asset Management revenues. Asset Management revenues rose 4x Y-o-Y, mainly on FIM's higher management fees, incentive fees, and lower comparable quarter which included EGP89 million of losses related to the SPAC. Moreover, Egypt Asset Management's management fees came stronger on higher AuMs Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, Private Equity revenues declined 13% Y-o-Y, as the comparable quarter included exceptional booking of management fees of EGP18 million. Total operating expenses rose 85% Y-o-Y to EGP3.6 billion, mainly due to higher employee expenses, followed by higher other operating expenses. Employee expenses rose 93% Y-o-Y, on higher variable portion of the employee expenses which included Frontier employees' severance pay. However, the increase in employee expenses EFG Holding Investor Relations 1Q24 Earnings Release - 23 May 2024 8

EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q2024 INVESTOR RELATIONS came in line with the Group's stronger revenues recognized in 1Q24, together with the EGP's devaluation impact on regional operations' salaries, the Y-o-Y increase in Egypt based employee salaries to reflect the elevated inflation levels, and the higher Brokerage commissions as execution increased Y-o-Y. Other G&A expenses rose 79% Y-o-Y, to mirror mainly inflation and USD denominated expenses in Egypt and the translation of regional operations' expenses in EGP. Provisions & ECL declined 57% Y-o-Y as no additional ECL is required for our Brokerage margin book, and despite higher ECL required for Private Equity's receivables. EFG Hermes net operating profit rose 139% Y-o-Y, while EFG Hermes net profit before tax was up 128% Y-o-Y. Taxes rose 162% to EGP840 million in 1Q24, as the quarter included deferred taxes on seed capital unrealized gains and fx-gains in 1Q24. This in addition to higher taxes booked by Egypt's Brokerage entities as profitability increased Y-o-Y. Consequently, EFG Hermes net profit after tax and minority interest rose 94% Y-o-Y to EGP1.4 billion. EFG Holding Investor Relations 1Q24 Earnings Release - 23 May 2024 9