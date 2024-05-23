EFG Holding Company

(EFG - Hermes Holding Company "previously")

(Egyptian Joint Stock Company)

Separate interim financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2024

&

Review Report

Contents

Page

Review report

Separate statement of financial position

1

Separate income statement

2

Separate statement of comprehensive income

3

Separate statement of changes in equity

4

Separate statement of cash flows

5

Notes to the separate interim financial statements

6-27

Significant accounting policies applied

28-50

EFG Holding Company

(Previously EFG Hermes Holding Company)

(Egyptian Joint Stock Company) Separate income statement

Note

For the period

For the period

no.

ended

ended

(in EGP Thousands)

31/3/2024

31/3/2023

Revenues

Dividends income

(20)

2

5 108

Custody activity income

22 112

7 484

Net changes in the fair value of investments at fair value through profit and loss

(4)

2 380 128

745 893

Treasury bills and bonds interest

(13)

70 082

72 528

Interest income

(29)

39 208

19 904

Gain from sale of fixed asset

103

-

Other income

(29،24)

40 583

27 040

Reverse of impairment loss on assets

(3)

94

111

Foreign currencies exchange differences

260 130

210 005

Gains on sale / redemptions of financial investments

(25)

-

5 890

Total revenues

2 812 442

1 093 963

Expenses

Finance cost

(29)

( 216 330)

( 144 647)

General administrative expenses

(21)

( 343 474)

( 175 240)

Fixed assets depreciation

(16)

( 6 737)

( 6 305)

Investment property depreciation

(14)

( 1 375)

( 1 576)

Intangible assets amortization

(17)

( 1 140)

( 2 365)

Provisions

(10)

( 188 750)

-

Total expenses

( 757 806)

( 330 133)

Profit before tax

2 054 636

763 830

Current income tax

( 14 038)

(

14 615)

Deferred tax

(23)

( 596 267)

(

214 872)

Profit for the period

1 444 331

534 343

Earnings per share (in EGP )

(26)

0.99

0.37

The accompanying notes and accounting policies from page (6) to page (50) are an integral part of these financial statements and are to be read therewith.

EFG Holding Company

(Previously EFG Hermes Holding Company)

(Egyptian Joint Stock Company)

Separate statement of comprehensive income

For the period

For the period

(in EGP Thousands)

ended

ended

31/3/2024

31/3/2023

Profit for the period

1 444 331

534 343

Other comprehensive income:

Investments at fair value through OCI - net change in fair value

41 743

( 70 062)

Tax related to comprehensive income items

( 9 392)

15 764

Other comprehensive income

32 351

( 54 298)

Total comprehensive income for the period

1 476 682

480 045

EFG Holding Company

(Previously EFG Hermes Holding Company) (Egyptian Joint Stock Company)

Separate statement of changes in equity

Attributable to owners of the Company

Issued &

Legal

Other reserves

Retained

Equity settled

Total

paid- in

reserve

General

Share

Fair value-

Revaluation surplus of

earnings

share- based

equity

capital

reserve

premium

Investments at fair

fixed assets transferred

payment

value through OCI

to investment property

(in EGP Thousands)

Balance as at 31 December, 2023

7 298 030

972 345

158

1 668 624

( 152 579)

14 387

985 308

419 947

11 206 220

Total comprehensive income

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

1 444 331

-

1 444 331

Other comprehensive income items

-

-

-

-

32 351

-

-

-

32 351

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

32 351

-

1 444 331

-

1 476 682

Transactions with owners of the Company

Equity settled share- based payment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5 562

5 562

Transferred to share premimium reserve

-

-

-

129 214

-

-

-

( 129 214)

-

Transferred to legal reserve

-

21 344

-

-

-

-

( 21 344)

-

-

Balance as at 31 March, 2024

7 298 030

993 689

158

1 797 838

( 120 228)

14 387

2 408 295

296 295

12 688 464

Balance as at 31 December 2022

5 838 424

867 455

158

1 668 624

( 101 905)

15 450

2 304 346

289 009

10 881 561

Total comprehensive income

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

534 343

-

534 343

Other comprehensive income items

-

-

-

-

(

54 298)

-

-

-

( 54 298)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

(

54 298)

-

534 343

-

480 045

Transactions with owners of the Company

Equity settled share- based payment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

27 011

27 011

Transferred to legal reserve

-

104 890

-

-

-

-

( 104 890)

-

-

Balance as at 31 March, 2023

5 838 424

972 345

158

1 668 624

( 156 203)

15 450

2 733 799

316 020

11 388 617

EFG Holding Company

(Previously EFG Hermes Holding Company) (Egyptian Joint Stock Company)

Separate statement of cash flows

Note

For the period

For the period

no.

ended

ended

(in EGP Thousands)

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

2 054 636

763 830

Adjustments for :

Gain from sale fixed assets Fixed assets depreciation Investment property depreciation Intangible assets amortization Impairment loss on assets Provisions formed

Net changes in the fair value of investments at fair value through profit and loss Gains on sale / redemptions of financial investememt

Interst on treasury bills and bonds Intrest income

Finance cost

Foreign currencies exchange differences Equity settled share- based payment

Change in

Investments at fair value through profit and loss

Due from subsidiaries and related parties

Other debit balances

Due to subsidiaries and related parties

Creditors and other credit balance

Income tax paid

Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities

Cash flows from investment activities

Payement to purchase fixed assets Proceeds from sale fixed assets Payments to purchase intangible assets Proceeds from intrest income Payement from loan to subsidiary Proceeds from loans to subsidiaries Proceeds from loans from subsidiaries Payments for loans from subsidiaries

Payments to purchase Investments at fair value through OCI Proceeds from sale of Investments at fair value through OCI Proceeds from investments in subsidiaries

Net cash provided from (used in) investment activities

Cash flows from financing activities

( 103)

-

(16)

6 737

6 305

(14)

1 375

1 576

(17)

1 140

2 365

( 94)

(

111)

188 750

-

( 2 380 128)

( 745 893)

-

(

5 890)

( 70 082)

( 72 528)

( 39 208)

( 19 904)

213 904

142 298

( 260 130)

( 210 005)

7 302

6 649

( 275 901)

(

131 308)

-

(

3 750)

740 200

199 751

20 083

( 51 030)

(

182 875)

( 382 530)

(

116 056)

( 275 758)

(

49 564)

( 17 939)

135 887

( 662 564)

( 10 015)

(

4 560)

150

-

-

(

288)

286 770

109 422

( 136 600)

(

60 200)

61 600

60 940

850 000

-

( 600 000)

-

( 963 678)

(

807 024)

981 382

322 929

-

13 860

469 609

( 364 921)

Dividends payout

Intrest expense paid

Payments for finance lease liabilities

Net cash used in financing activities

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

(

142 451)

( 65 274)

(

213 904)

(

142 298)

(

20 179)

(

16 877)

( 376 534)

( 224 449)

228 962

( 1 251 934)

(22)

( 2 088 087)

( 1 556 404)

(22)

( 1 859 125)

( 2 808 338)

Non-cash transactions:

An amount of EGP Thousands 335 has been eliminated from Due from subsidiaries and related parties

EFG Holding Company

(Previously EFG - Hermes Holding Company) (Egyptian Joint Stock Company)

Notes to the separate financial statements For the interim period ended March 31, 2024

(In the notes all amounts are shown in EGP Thousands unless otherwise stated)

_____________________________________________________

1- Description of business

1-1 Legal status

EFG Holding (Previously EFG - Hermes Holding Company) S.A.E "the company" is an Egyptian Joint Stock Company subject to the provisions of the Capital Market Law No.95 of 1992 and its executive regulations. The Company's registered office is located in Smart Village building No. B129, phase 3, KM 28 Cairo Alexandria Desert Road, 6 October, Egypt.

The name of the company have been changed to EFG Holding based of the General Assembly's approved dated May 24, 2023 and was reflected in the commercial register on June 14, 2023.

1-2 Purpose of the company

  • EFG Holding (Previously EFG - Hermes Holding Company), is a premiere financial services corporation that offers diverse investment banking services including securities brokerage, investment banking, asset management and private equity, in addition to its non-banking financial products, including leasing, micro-finance, factoring, securitization, collection and Sukuk.
  • The purpose of the company includes participation in the establishment of companies that issues securities or in increasing their share capital, custody activities and margin trading.

2- Basis of preparation

2-1 Statement of compliance

  • These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Egyptian Accounting Standards and relevant Egyptian laws and regulations.
  • The financial statements were authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the board of directors on 22 May 2024.

2-2 Functional and presentation currency

These financial statements are presented in Egyptian Pounds (EGP), which is the Company's functional currency and all the financial data presented are in Egyptian Pounds (EGP).

EFG Holding Company

(Previously EFG - Hermes Holding Company) Notes to the separate financial statements

for the interim period ended 31/3/2024 (Cont'd)

(In the notes all amounts are shown in EGP Thousands unless otherwise stated)

______________________________________________________________________________________________

2-3 Use of estimates and judgments

In preparing these consolidated financial statements, management has made judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of the Group's accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to estimates are recognized prospectively.

  • Estimates and assumptions about them are re-viewed on regular basis.
  • The change in accounting estimates is recognized in the period where the estimate is changed whether the change affects only that period, or in the period of change and the future periods if the change affects them both.

2-4 Consolidated financial statements

The Company has subsidiaries and according to the Egyptian Accounting Standard No. 42 "consolidated financial statements" and the article No. 188 of the executive regulation of law No. 159-1981, the Company is required to prepare consolidated financial statements which present fairly the financial position, the result of operations and cash flows for the group as a whole.

3- Cash and cash equivalents

31/3/2024

31/12/2023

Cash on hand

1 967

549

Banks - current accounts

1 843 802

684 172

Banks - time deposits

21 263

616 764

Checks under collection

--

50 000

___________

____________

Total

1 867 032

1 351 485

Deduct: Impairment loss

(324)

(418)

__________

____________

Balance

1 866 708

1 351 067

=========

===========

4- Investments at fair value through profit and loss

31/3/2024

31/12/2023

Mutual fund certificates

6 321 280

3 941 159

Equity securities

3 810

3 574

___________

____________

Balance

6 325 090

3 944 733

==========

===========

