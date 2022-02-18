EFG International : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
Notification
EFG International announces redemption of Tier 2 notes and Fiduciary Certificates
Zurich, 18 February 2022
EFG International (Guernsey) Limited today gave notice to the holders of its USD 400,000,000 5.00 per cent resettable guaranteed subordinated notes due 2027, which are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed on a subordinated basis by EFG International (ISIN: XS1591573180), and of which USD 197,909,000 in principal amount remain outstanding, that it exercises its option to redeem these notes on their first optional call date on 05 April 2022 at their principal amount, including any interest accrued and unpaid to (but excluding) the date of redemption.
EFG International hereby gives notice regarding the EFG Fiduciary Certificates (ISIN: XS0204324890), issued by the Fiduciary to purchase Bons de Participation issued by EFG International AG and Class B Shares issued by EFG Finance (Guernsey), of which EUR 13,382,000 in principal remain outstanding, that it intends to repurchase on the next dividend payment date on 03 May 2022 from the Fiduciary all Bons de Participation held by the Fiduciary at the subscription price of EUR 999.99 per Bon de Participation and all Class B Shares held by the Fiduciary at their par value of EUR 0.01 each, plus dividends, if any, at the variable dividend rate pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the EFG Fiduciary Certificates on such dividend payment date. EFG International understands that such actions will trigger the repayment and subsequent cancellation of all outstanding EFG Fiduciary Certificates by the Fiduciary.
About EFG International
EFG International is a global private banking group offering private banking and asset management services and is headquartered in Zurich. EFG International's group of private banking businesses operates in around 40 locations worldwide. Its registered shares (EFGN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
