EFG International : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

02/18/2022 | 02:21am EST
EFG International AG

Phone +41 44 226 18 50

Bleicherweg 8

Fax +41 44 226 18 55

8001 Zurich

efginternational.com

Switzerland

Notification

EFG International announces redemption of Tier 2 notes and Fiduciary Certificates

Zurich, 18 February 2022

EFG International (Guernsey) Limited today gave notice to the holders of its USD 400,000,000 5.00 per cent resettable guaranteed subordinated notes due 2027, which are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed on a subordinated basis by EFG International (ISIN: XS1591573180), and of which USD 197,909,000 in principal amount remain outstanding, that it exercises its option to redeem these notes on their first optional call date on 05 April 2022 at their principal amount, including any interest accrued and unpaid to (but excluding) the date of redemption.

EFG International hereby gives notice regarding the EFG Fiduciary Certificates (ISIN: XS0204324890), issued by the Fiduciary to purchase Bons de Participation issued by EFG International AG and Class B Shares issued by EFG Finance (Guernsey), of which EUR 13,382,000 in principal remain outstanding, that it intends to repurchase on the next dividend payment date on 03 May 2022 from the Fiduciary all Bons de Participation held by the Fiduciary at the subscription price of EUR 999.99 per Bon de Participation and all Class B Shares held by the Fiduciary at their par value of EUR 0.01 each, plus dividends, if any, at the variable dividend rate pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the EFG Fiduciary Certificates on such dividend payment date. EFG International understands that such actions will trigger the repayment and subsequent cancellation of all outstanding EFG Fiduciary Certificates by the Fiduciary.

Contact

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+41 44 212 73 77

+41 44 226 12 72

investorrelations@efginternational.com

mediarelations@efginternational.com

About EFG International

EFG International is a global private banking group offering private banking and asset management services and is headquartered in Zurich. EFG International's group of private banking businesses operates in around 40 locations worldwide. Its registered shares (EFGN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

EFG International AG, Bleicherweg 8, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland

www.efginternational.com

Important Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by EFG International AG ("EFG") solely for use by you for general information only and does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any securities advice, recommendation, offer or invitation to subscribe for purchase or redeem securities regarding EFG.

1/2

This release contains specific forward-looking statements that include terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements represent EFG's judgments and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, the financial situation, and/or the development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability to successfully integrate BSI and realise expected synergies, (2) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (3) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates, (4) competitive pressures, and (5) other risks and uncertainties inherent in the business of EFG and its subsidiaries, including BSI group. EFG is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation concerning the future performance of EFG and its subsidiaries, including BSI group. The integration of BSI may not realise the full benefits of the contemplated transaction, including the expected synergies, cost savings or growth opportunities within the anticipated time frame or at all.

2/2

Disclaimer

EFG International AG published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 07:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
