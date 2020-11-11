EFG International AG Phone +41 44 226 18 50 Bleicherweg 8 Fax +41 44 226 18 55 8001 Zurich efginternational.com Switzerland

Media Release

EFG International proposes payment of second tranche of dividend, comments on business performance and announces changes to its Board of Directors

Zurich, 11 November 2020

EFG International today published the invitation to its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on

08 December 2020, where shareholders will vote on the distribution of the second tranche of the 2019 dividend of CHF 0.15 per share. EFG today also provides an update on its financial performance and announces changes to its Board of Directors. Spiro J. Latsis has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting in April 2021. As part of the long-term succession planning, John S. Latsis will take over the role as principal representative of the majority shareholder. In addition, Ilan Hayim is nominated as a new member of the Board for election at the EGM.

Proposed dividend distribution at EGM of 08 December 2020

In line with the recommendation from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA relating to the current COVID-19 situation, EFG announced on 15 April 2020 that its Board of Directors proposes to distribute the 2019 dividend of CHF 0.30 per share in two equal instalments. Following the first distribution out of reserves from capital contributions on 06 May 2020, in line with shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2020, EFG's Board of Directors now proposes a second cash distribution of CHF 0.15 per share (free of Swiss withholding tax) to be made on 14 December 2020, subject to shareholder approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 08 December 2020.

EFG has a strong capital position and ample liquidity buffers, which are well above regulatory requirements. In the third quarter of 2020, EFG further strengthened its capital ratios, while accruing for expected dividend payments in 2020 and 2021. For more information on EFG's capital and liquidity positions, please refer to EFG's Pillar 3 reportfor the first half of 2020.

The full invitation and agenda items for the Extraordinary General Meeting can be found at the following link: www.efginternational.com/egm

Update on EFG's business performance

In the third quarter of 2020, EFG maintained its growth momentum and continued to execute its 2022 strategic plan.

In particular, EFG recorded net new asset1inflows at the top end of its 4-6% target range in the third quarter, following up on a solid first half of 2020, when net new asset grew at an annualised rate of 5.5%. Overall, Assets under Management increased to CHF 151.3 billion as of end-September 2020.