    EFGN   CH0022268228

EFG INTERNATIONAL AG

(EFGN)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The ends of inflation surges: Lessons from the US experience, 1948-2021

03/24/2022 | 10:32am EDT
Overall, the figure shows that with the notable exception of the period 1973-83, inflation has largely fluctuated in the 0-4% range. That said, there have been several episodes of surging inflation. It surged in the aftermath of World War II as wartime restrictions were ended and pent-up demand led to sharp rises in prices to a new equilibrium level. It increased sharply during the Korean war in 1950-53 and rose gradually in the late 1960s during the war in Vietnam as government spending rose sharply. Two notable features of the figure are the oil price shocks in 1973-74 and 1979-80, which caused inflation to rise above 10% per annum. And, finally, inflation rose dramatically in 2021.

Interestingly, the figure also shows that sharp rises in inflation appear to be followed after some time by a decline. The brief period of deflation in 1949-50 is a case in point. To study the behaviour of inflation around these episodes, the notion of a "surge" must be clarified. Here it is defined as an annual change of year-over-year inflation of at least three percentage points. Since investor concerns are triggered by a seemingly relentless increase in inflation, the criterion must be satisfied for at least two quarters in a row.

As shown in the table below (and in Figure 2), that definition leads to four inflation surge episodes, staring in 1950, 1973, 1979 and 2021. That on its own is striking - inflation surges are rare events. That, in turn, means that there are few data points, which makes it difficult to draw firm conclusions.

Disclaimer

EFG International AG published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EFG INTERNATIONAL AG
Financials
Sales 2021 1 245 M 1 336 M 1 336 M
Net income 2021 200 M 215 M 215 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 4,95%
Capitalization 2 162 M 2 322 M 2 322 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart EFG INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
EFG International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EFG INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,12 CHF
Average target price 8,52 CHF
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piergiorgio G. Pradelli Chief Executive Officer
Dimitris Ch. Politis Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Peter Anthony Fanconi Chairman
Martin Freiermuth Chief Operating Officer
Yves Aeschlimann Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EFG INTERNATIONAL AG2.45%2 322
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.84%161 143
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.89%75 447
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%67 795
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.35%58 276
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)13.42%58 100