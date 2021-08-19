EFH : Second Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of ICPEI Holdings Inc. (formerly EFH Holdings Inc.) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021. These financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Note June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and short-term deposits 7 8,183 11,859 Accounts receivable 14,780 12,039 Investments 7 52,729 44,582 Due from insurance companies 117 596 Deferred policy acquisition costs 6,253 5,110 Income taxes recoverable 577 460 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,768 1,688 Reinsurers' share - unearned premiums 690 799 - provision for unpaid claims 8 2,847 3,683 Right of use asset 292 482 Goodwill 378 378 Deferred income taxes 324 195 Total assets 88,938 81,871 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,474 3,549 Bank loan 15 3,000 - Unearned premiums 27,279 22,571 Unearned commission 225 220 Income taxes payable 235 1,620 Lease liability 170 409 Provision for unpaid claims 8 30,502 29,668 Total liabilities 64,885 58,037 Equity Share capital 4,838 2,794 Contributed surplus 1,507 1,507 Retained earnings 16,801 14,186 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12 907 616 Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company 24,053 19,103 Non-controlling interest 14 - 4,731 Total equity 24,053 23,834 Total liabilities and equity 88,938 81,871 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 3 months ended 6 months ended June 30 June 30 Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Gross written and assumed premiums 18,127 11,793 29,501 19,830 Less premiums ceded to reinsurers (682) (605) (1,089) (1,032) Net written and assumed premiums 17,445 11,188 28,412 18,798 Change in gross unearned premiums (4,562) (2,292) (4,708) (1,044) Change in unearned premiums, reinsurers' share 9 75 (109) (324) Change in provision for unearned premiums (4,553) (2,217) (4,817) (1,368) Net earned premiums 12,892 8,971 23,595 17,430 Investment income 7 556 987 1,230 966 Total revenue 13,448 9,958 24,825 18,396 Expenses Gross claims incurred 5,486 4,977 10,616 9,299 (Recoveries) Claims from reinsurers (29) (208) 245 (144) Net incurred claims 5,457 4,769 10,861 9,155 Gross acquisition costs 3,186 2,210 5,782 4,117 Recoveries from reinsurers (15) (16) (31) (33) Net acquisition costs 3,171 2,194 5,751 4,084 Operating costs 11 2,001 1,550 3,923 3,227 Total expenses 10,629 8,513 20,535 16,446 Income before taxes and discount rate impact on claims 2,819 1,445 4,290 1,930 Impact of change in discount rate on claims (1) (5) (131) (10) - Income before income taxes 2,814 1,314 4,280 1,930 Income tax expense 10 778 442 1,155 610 Net income 2,036 872 3,125 1,320 Attributed to: Shareholders of the Company 2,036 624 2,809 954 Non-controlling interest 14 - 248 316 366 Net income 2,036 872 3,125 1,320 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes that may be classified subsequently to net income Available-for-sale investments: Change in net unrealized gains 175 2,747 75 378 Reclassification of net realized losses / (gains) to net 12 (37) 47 (102) income Tax impact (55) (343) (36) (235) Other comprehensive income 132 2,367 86 41

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (continued) (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 3 months ended 6 months ended June 30 June 30 Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 Attributed to: Shareholders of the Company 132 2,170 97 (93) Non-controlling interest 14 - 197 (11) 134 Other comprehensive income 132 2,367 86 41 Total comprehensive income 2,168 3,239 3,211 1,361 Attributed to: Shareholders of the Company 2,168 2,794 2,906 861 Non-controlling interest 14 - 445 305 500 Total comprehensive income 2,168 3,239 3,211 1,361 Earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the 13 Company Earnings per share - basic $0.14 $0.05 $0.21 $0.08 Earnings per share - diluted $0.14 $0.05 $0.21 $0.08 As interest rates may change each period, and have an impact to the incurred claims and therefore management believes it is beneficial to the users to see the impact of this change separately in order to understand the true movement in claims incurred. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) Accumulated Other Non- Share Contributed Comprehensive Retained Shareholders' controlling Total Capital Surplus Income Earnings Equity Interest Equity Balance at 2,794 1,507 616 14,186 19,103 4,731 23,834 January 1, 2021 Net income - - - 2,809 2,809 316 3,125 Other comprehensive - - 97 - 97 (11) 86 income (loss) Total comprehensive - - 97 2,809 2,906 305 3,211 income Common Shares 3,885 - - - 3,885 - 3,885 issued Purchase of Non- (1,841) - 194 (194) (1,841) (5,036) (6,877) Controlling Interest Balance at 4,838 1,507 907 16,801 24,053 - 24,053 June 30, 2021 Accumulated Other Non- Share Contributed Comprehensive Retained Shareholders' controlling Total Capital Surplus Income Earnings Equity Interest Equity Balance at 2,794 1,507 2,034 83,140 89,475 3,732 93,207 January 1, 2020 Net income - - - 954 954 366 1,320 Other comprehensive - - (93) - (93) 134 41 (loss) income Total comprehensive - - (93) 954 861 500 1,361 (loss) income Balance at 2,794 1,507 1,941 84,094 90,336 4,232 94,568 June 30, 2020 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

