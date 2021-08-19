EFH : Second Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021. These financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.
ICPEI HOLDINGS INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Note
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and short-term deposits
7
8,183
11,859
Accounts receivable
14,780
12,039
Investments
7
52,729
44,582
Due from insurance companies
117
596
Deferred policy acquisition costs
6,253
5,110
Income taxes recoverable
577
460
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,768
1,688
Reinsurers' share - unearned premiums
690
799
- provision for unpaid claims
8
2,847
3,683
Right of use asset
292
482
Goodwill
378
378
Deferred income taxes
324
195
Total assets
88,938
81,871
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
3,474
3,549
Bank loan
15
3,000
-
Unearned premiums
27,279
22,571
Unearned commission
225
220
Income taxes payable
235
1,620
Lease liability
170
409
Provision for unpaid claims
8
30,502
29,668
Total liabilities
64,885
58,037
Equity
Share capital
4,838
2,794
Contributed surplus
1,507
1,507
Retained earnings
16,801
14,186
Accumulated other comprehensive income
12
907
616
Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company
24,053
19,103
Non-controlling interest
14
-
4,731
Total equity
24,053
23,834
Total liabilities and equity
88,938
81,871
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
ICPEI HOLDINGS INC.
Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
3 months ended
6 months ended
June 30
June 30
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Gross written and assumed premiums
18,127
11,793
29,501
19,830
Less premiums ceded to reinsurers
(682)
(605)
(1,089)
(1,032)
Net written and assumed premiums
17,445
11,188
28,412
18,798
Change in gross unearned premiums
(4,562)
(2,292)
(4,708)
(1,044)
Change in unearned premiums, reinsurers' share
9
75
(109)
(324)
Change in provision for unearned premiums
(4,553)
(2,217)
(4,817)
(1,368)
Net earned premiums
12,892
8,971
23,595
17,430
Investment income
7
556
987
1,230
966
Total revenue
13,448
9,958
24,825
18,396
Expenses
Gross claims incurred
5,486
4,977
10,616
9,299
(Recoveries) Claims from reinsurers
(29)
(208)
245
(144)
Net incurred claims
5,457
4,769
10,861
9,155
Gross acquisition costs
3,186
2,210
5,782
4,117
Recoveries from reinsurers
(15)
(16)
(31)
(33)
Net acquisition costs
3,171
2,194
5,751
4,084
Operating costs
11
2,001
1,550
3,923
3,227
Total expenses
10,629
8,513
20,535
16,446
Income before taxes and discount rate impact on claims
2,819
1,445
4,290
1,930
Impact of change in discount rate on claims (1)
(5)
(131)
(10)
-
Income before income taxes
2,814
1,314
4,280
1,930
Income tax expense
10
778
442
1,155
610
Net income
2,036
872
3,125
1,320
Attributed to:
Shareholders of the Company
2,036
624
2,809
954
Non-controlling interest
14
-
248
316
366
Net income
2,036
872
3,125
1,320
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes that may be
classified subsequently to net income
Available-for-sale investments:
Change in net unrealized gains
175
2,747
75
378
Reclassification of net realized losses / (gains) to net
12
(37)
47
(102)
income
Tax impact
(55)
(343)
(36)
(235)
Other comprehensive income
132
2,367
86
41
ICPEI HOLDINGS INC.
Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (continued)
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
3 months ended
6 months ended
June 30
June 30
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Attributed to:
Shareholders of the Company
132
2,170
97
(93)
Non-controlling interest
14
-
197
(11)
134
Other comprehensive income
132
2,367
86
41
Total comprehensive income
2,168
3,239
3,211
1,361
Attributed to:
Shareholders of the Company
2,168
2,794
2,906
861
Non-controlling interest
14
-
445
305
500
Total comprehensive income
2,168
3,239
3,211
1,361
Earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the
13
Company
Earnings per share - basic
$0.14
$0.05
$0.21
$0.08
Earnings per share - diluted
$0.14
$0.05
$0.21
$0.08
As interest rates may change each period, and have an impact to the incurred claims and therefore management believes it is beneficial to the users to see the impact of this change separately in order to understand the true movement in claims incurred.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
ICPEI HOLDINGS INC.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Accumulated
Other
Non-
Share
Contributed
Comprehensive
Retained
Shareholders'
controlling
Total
Capital
Surplus
Income
Earnings
Equity
Interest
Equity
Balance at
2,794
1,507
616
14,186
19,103
4,731
23,834
January 1, 2021
Net income
-
-
-
2,809
2,809
316
3,125
Other comprehensive
-
-
97
-
97
(11)
86
income (loss)
Total comprehensive
-
-
97
2,809
2,906
305
3,211
income
Common Shares
3,885
-
-
-
3,885
-
3,885
issued
Purchase of Non-
(1,841)
-
194
(194)
(1,841)
(5,036)
(6,877)
Controlling Interest
Balance at
4,838
1,507
907
16,801
24,053
-
24,053
June 30, 2021
Accumulated
Other
Non-
Share
Contributed
Comprehensive
Retained
Shareholders'
controlling
Total
Capital
Surplus
Income
Earnings
Equity
Interest
Equity
Balance at
2,794
1,507
2,034
83,140
89,475
3,732
93,207
January 1, 2020
Net income
-
-
-
954
954
366
1,320
Other comprehensive
-
-
(93)
-
(93)
134
41
(loss) income
Total comprehensive
-
-
(93)
954
861
500
1,361
(loss) income
Balance at
2,794
1,507
1,941
84,094
90,336
4,232
94,568
June 30, 2020
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
