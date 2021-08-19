Log in
    EFH   CA26844W1041

EFH HOLDINGS INC.

(EFH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 08/19 03:52:57 pm
2.9 CAD   -4.92%
EFH : Second Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements

08/19/2021 | 05:34pm EDT

08/19/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial

Statements of

ICPEI Holdings Inc. (formerly EFH Holdings Inc.)

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021. These financial statements have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Note

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Cash and short-term deposits

7

8,183

11,859

Accounts receivable

14,780

12,039

Investments

7

52,729

44,582

Due from insurance companies

117

596

Deferred policy acquisition costs

6,253

5,110

Income taxes recoverable

577

460

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,768

1,688

Reinsurers' share - unearned premiums

690

799

- provision for unpaid claims

8

2,847

3,683

Right of use asset

292

482

Goodwill

378

378

Deferred income taxes

324

195

Total assets

88,938

81,871

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,474

3,549

Bank loan

15

3,000

-

Unearned premiums

27,279

22,571

Unearned commission

225

220

Income taxes payable

235

1,620

Lease liability

170

409

Provision for unpaid claims

8

30,502

29,668

Total liabilities

64,885

58,037

Equity

Share capital

4,838

2,794

Contributed surplus

1,507

1,507

Retained earnings

16,801

14,186

Accumulated other comprehensive income

12

907

616

Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company

24,053

19,103

Non-controlling interest

14

-

4,731

Total equity

24,053

23,834

Total liabilities and equity

88,938

81,871

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

3 months ended

6 months ended

June 30

June 30

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

Gross written and assumed premiums

18,127

11,793

29,501

19,830

Less premiums ceded to reinsurers

(682)

(605)

(1,089)

(1,032)

Net written and assumed premiums

17,445

11,188

28,412

18,798

Change in gross unearned premiums

(4,562)

(2,292)

(4,708)

(1,044)

Change in unearned premiums, reinsurers' share

9

75

(109)

(324)

Change in provision for unearned premiums

(4,553)

(2,217)

(4,817)

(1,368)

Net earned premiums

12,892

8,971

23,595

17,430

Investment income

7

556

987

1,230

966

Total revenue

13,448

9,958

24,825

18,396

Expenses

Gross claims incurred

5,486

4,977

10,616

9,299

(Recoveries) Claims from reinsurers

(29)

(208)

245

(144)

Net incurred claims

5,457

4,769

10,861

9,155

Gross acquisition costs

3,186

2,210

5,782

4,117

Recoveries from reinsurers

(15)

(16)

(31)

(33)

Net acquisition costs

3,171

2,194

5,751

4,084

Operating costs

11

2,001

1,550

3,923

3,227

Total expenses

10,629

8,513

20,535

16,446

Income before taxes and discount rate impact on claims

2,819

1,445

4,290

1,930

Impact of change in discount rate on claims (1)

(5)

(131)

(10)

-

Income before income taxes

2,814

1,314

4,280

1,930

Income tax expense

10

778

442

1,155

610

Net income

2,036

872

3,125

1,320

Attributed to:

Shareholders of the Company

2,036

624

2,809

954

Non-controlling interest

14

-

248

316

366

Net income

2,036

872

3,125

1,320

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes that may be

classified subsequently to net income

Available-for-sale investments:

Change in net unrealized gains

175

2,747

75

378

Reclassification of net realized losses / (gains) to net

12

(37)

47

(102)

income

Tax impact

(55)

(343)

(36)

(235)

Other comprehensive income

132

2,367

86

41

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (continued)

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

3 months ended

6 months ended

June 30

June 30

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Attributed to:

Shareholders of the Company

132

2,170

97

(93)

Non-controlling interest

14

-

197

(11)

134

Other comprehensive income

132

2,367

86

41

Total comprehensive income

2,168

3,239

3,211

1,361

Attributed to:

Shareholders of the Company

2,168

2,794

2,906

861

Non-controlling interest

14

-

445

305

500

Total comprehensive income

2,168

3,239

3,211

1,361

Earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the

13

Company

Earnings per share - basic

$0.14

$0.05

$0.21

$0.08

Earnings per share - diluted

$0.14

$0.05

$0.21

$0.08

  1. As interest rates may change each period, and have an impact to the incurred claims and therefore management believes it is beneficial to the users to see the impact of this change separately in order to understand the true movement in claims incurred.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Accumulated

Other

Non-

Share

Contributed

Comprehensive

Retained

Shareholders'

controlling

Total

Capital

Surplus

Income

Earnings

Equity

Interest

Equity

Balance at

2,794

1,507

616

14,186

19,103

4,731

23,834

January 1, 2021

Net income

-

-

-

2,809

2,809

316

3,125

Other comprehensive

-

-

97

-

97

(11)

86

income (loss)

Total comprehensive

-

-

97

2,809

2,906

305

3,211

income

Common Shares

3,885

-

-

-

3,885

-

3,885

issued

Purchase of Non-

(1,841)

-

194

(194)

(1,841)

(5,036)

(6,877)

Controlling Interest

Balance at

4,838

1,507

907

16,801

24,053

-

24,053

June 30, 2021

Accumulated

Other

Non-

Share

Contributed

Comprehensive

Retained

Shareholders'

controlling

Total

Capital

Surplus

Income

Earnings

Equity

Interest

Equity

Balance at

2,794

1,507

2,034

83,140

89,475

3,732

93,207

January 1, 2020

Net income

-

-

-

954

954

366

1,320

Other comprehensive

-

-

(93)

-

(93)

134

41

(loss) income

Total comprehensive

-

-

(93)

954

861

500

1,361

(loss) income

Balance at

2,794

1,507

1,941

84,094

90,336

4,232

94,568

June 30, 2020

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EFH Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
