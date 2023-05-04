Advanced search
       EE3500001609

EFTEN CAPITAL AS
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Tallinn 
- EUR   -.--%
03:35aCorrection : EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for 1st quarter of 2023
GL
01:16aEfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for 1st quarter of 2023
GL
05/03EfTEN United Property Fund distributes approximately 452 000 euros to investors
GL
Correction: EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for 1st quarter of 2023

05/04/2023 | 03:35am EDT
Correction: The unaudited financial report of EfTEN United Property Fund for 1st quarter 2023 has been added to the release

The corrected notice reads as following:

EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net loss of 34 thousand euros in the first quarter of 2023 (2022 first quarter: 121 thousand euros of net profit). The loss results from a change in investment valuation principles - following the merger of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS with the listed fund EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS, the value of the shares of the joint fund EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS is recorded according to the stock market price (previously, the value was recorded according to the net asset value of the share). If the previous valuation method was used, EfTEN United Property Fund would have made a profit of 270 thousand euros in the 1st quarter.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2023, the volume of assets of EfTEN United Property Fund was 26,855 thousand euros (31.12.2022: 27,472 thousand euros), of which 72% are long-term investments as of the end of March (31.12.2022: 67%).

In the first quarter of 2023, EfTEN United Property Fund made a distribution to investors in the amount of 584 thousand euros, or 23.495 cents per unit. The distribution was based on the return of capital paid by the limited partnership fund of EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 to EfTEN United Property Fund in connection with the refinancing of the loan of the former Danske office building in Vilnius. After the balance sheet date, the fund announced the second income distribution for 2023 in the amount of 452 thousand euros or 18.179 cents per unit. Thus, in the first half of 2023, the fund will pay out to investors a total of approximately 4.5% of the market price of the fund's unit.

In the first quarter of 2023, EfTEN United Property Fund did not make any new investments. The fund increased the loan granted to finance the residential development at Uus-Järveküla by approximately one million euros. This was related to infrastructure construction works at Uus-Järveküla development which are being carried out earlier than previously planned. Together with the bank loan taken by Uus-Järveküla OÜ after the balance sheet date, the development of the homes and infrastructure of the first stage of the development, and partially also the infrastructure of the subsequent stages, has been fully financed.


Statement of the comprehensive income

 q1
 20232022
€ thousand  
Income  
Interest income10661
Dividend income230
Net profit / loss from assets recognised in fair value through profit or loss-7395
   Investments in subsidiaries28-21
   Underlying Funds-101115
Total income56156
   
Costs  
Operating expenses  
Management fee-27-17
Costs of administering the Fund-63-8
Other operating expenses0-11
Total operating expenses-90-35
   
Operating profit-34121
TOTAL CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR THE REPORTING YEAR-34121
   
Ordinary and diluted profit / loss per share (EUR)-0,010,07



Statement of financial position

 31.03.202331.03.2022
€ thousand  
ASSETS  
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents5 3068 769
Other receivables and accrued income489385
Total current assets5 7959 154
   
Non- current assets  
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss12 87012 942
   Investments in subsidiaries1 1801 152
   Investment Funds11 69011 790
Loans granted6 3955 376
Long-term receivable1 7950
Total non-current assets21 06018 318
TOTAL ASSETS26 85527 472
   
LIABILITIES  
Current liabilities2586
Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the Fund attributable to shareholders2586
   
NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND  
Net asset value of the Fund attributable to shareholders26 85326 886
Total liabilities and net asset value of the Fund attributable to shareholders26 85527 472



The unaudited 1st quarter 2023 report of the EfTEN United Property Fund is attached to the release and can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/


Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee


Attachment


