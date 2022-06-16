Log in
       EE3500001609

EFTEN CAPITAL AS
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Tallinn  - 
- EUR   -.--%
EfTEN United Property Fund distributes approximately 212 000 euros to investors

06/16/2022 | 02:16am EDT
EfTEN Capital AS, as the management company of the EfTEN United Property Fund (stock market ticker EFCUPFFT, ISIN code EE3500001609) decided to make a cash payment of 8,531 euro cents per unit from the fund to the unitholders. The pay-out is based on the full distribution of free cash flow to be received from the fund's investments to the EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS and the EfTEN Real Estate Fund II AS, as decided at the annual general meetings of these funds.

The list of unitholders eligible for payment will be fixed as of the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registry (record date) on July 6, 2022. Based on the above, the day of changing the rights related to the units of the fund (ex-date) is July 5, 2022. Starting from that date, the person acquiring the units of the fund does not participate in this distribution of income.

The payment to unitholders will be made on July 14, 2022 via cash transfer to unitholders’ bank account.


Kristjan Tamla
Head of Retail
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee


