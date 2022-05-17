Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Eften Capital AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EE3500001609

EFTEN CAPITAL AS
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Tallinn  - 
0.000000 EUR    0.00%
EfTEN United Property Fund receives a dividend from the EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS

05/17/2022 | 04:57am EDT
Today, 17.05.2022, the General Meeting of the shareholders of the EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS took place, which approved the annual report of 2021 and decided to distribute profits. Due to the strong financial results of the EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS, the shareholders confirmed a larger dividend pay-out as compared to initially planned (16.03 cents per share vs. initially planned 14.68 cents per share).

The EfTEN United Property Fund owns 1,167,058 EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS shares, currently one of the largest investments in the EFTEN United Property Fund, accounting for 18% of the fund assets. The EfTEN United Property Fund will receive a dividend of € 187,079 from the EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS.

According to the terms of the EFTEN United Property Fund, all the free cash flow from the investments made in the funds are distributed to unit -holders.

EfTEN United Property Fund plans to inform unit -holders on distribution date and amount in June this year.



Kristjan Tamla
Head of Retail
Tel 655 9515
E-post: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee


