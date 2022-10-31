Advanced search
       EE3500001609

EFTEN CAPITAL AS
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Tallinn  - 
- EUR   -.--%
03:02aEfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for the 9 months and 3rd quarter of 2022 and net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.09.2022
GL
09/30Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.08.2022
GL
08/31Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.07.2022
GL
EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for the 9 months and 3rd quarter of 2022 and net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.09.2022

10/31/2022 | 03:02am EDT
The EfTEN United Property Fund earned 1,34 million euros in revenue and 1,16 million euros in net profit in the nine months of 2022. In the 3rd quarter of 2022 revenues amounted to 361k euros and net profit to 308k euros. The fund's equity capital was 27,2 million euros as of the end of September.

In the fund’s investment portfolio the biggest changes during the III quarter took place in the development project of the Uus-Järveküla residential district. At the beginning of September, the Rae municipality issued a building permit for the construction of the roads and infrastructure of the first stage of the development. At the end of the quarter respective construction activities were started. In addition, 10 new terraced houses in Uus-Järveküla residential development were put on sale during September. Out of the 52 terraced houses that have been on sale so far, 50 have been booked by customers. During the quarter, EfTEN United Property Fund made one investment - increased investment in the EfTEN Residential Fund by 366 thousand euros. This will be used towards the completion of the development of rental houses in Kaunas and the continuation of the development of rental houses in Vilnius. Upon completion of these investments, EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio will be diversified across 29 different properties in the three Baltic countries. With this the EfTEN United Property Fund has the most diversified portfolio among the Baltics property funds.

The EfTEN United Property Fund's total return for the nine months of 2022 was 4,6%, of which 3,9%points was the increase in the NAV and 0,7%points was profit distribution for investors. The fund holds a third of capital as uninvested as of the end of Q3. The manager believes that better buying opportunities in Blatic real estate market are ahead.

Statement of the comprehensive income

 3rd quarter9 months
 2022202120222021
€ thousand    
Income    
Interest income802722027
Dividend income002120
Net profit / loss from assets recognised in fair value through profit or loss2811890918
Investments in subsidiaries23-2182-2
Underlying funds2582072620
Total income361451 34145
     
Costs    
Operating expenses    
Management fee-25-3-68-3
Costs of administering the Fund-22-2-88-2
Other operating expenses-6-1-31-1
Total operating expenses-53-6-186-6
Operating profit308391 15539
INCREASE IN THE NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS308391 15539
     
Ordinary and diluted earnings / loss per share (EUR)0,120,100,560,10


Statement of financial position

 30.09.202231.12.2021
€ thousand  
ASSETS  
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents9 2272 743
Other receivables and accrued income2973 216
Total current assets9 5245 959
   
Non-current assets  
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss12 2907 924
Investments in subsidiaries1 533628
Real estate funds10 7577 296
Loans given5 3762 500
Total non-current assets17 66610 424
TOTAL ASSETS27 19016 383
   
LIABILITIES  
Current liabilities44
Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders44
   
NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND  
Net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders27 18616 379
Total liabilities and net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders27 19016 383

The unaudited 9 months and 3rd quarter report of the EfTEN United Property Fund can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/


Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.09.2022

The net asset value (NAV) of the EfTEN United Property Fund was 10.95 euros as of September 30, 2022, increasing by 0,5% over the month. Since the start of the fund in late June 2021 the total return has been 10,3% and the return on invested capital 12%.

In September, the biggest contribution to the fund's performance came from the Danske office building in Vilnius (the fund owns through the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5). The value of the investment increased by 1,1% due to higher rental income. Since purchasing the building at the end of last year, we have replaced most of the tenants. With this, the average rental level of the building has increased by almost 15%. A higher rental income allows in the future to increase the object's current relatively low debt level (45% of the object's value) and to make an additional distribution to the investors.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/


Kristjan Tamla
Head of Retail
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee

Attachment


