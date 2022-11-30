Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Eften Capital AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EE3500001609

EFTEN CAPITAL AS
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Tallinn  - 
- EUR   -.--%
01:51aNet asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.10.2022
GL
10/31EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for the 9 months and 3rd quarter of 2022 and net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.09.2022
GL
09/30Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.08.2022
GL
SummaryQuotesNewsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.10.2022

11/30/2022 | 01:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The net asset value (NAV) of the EfTEN United Property Fund was 10.99 euros as of October 31, 2022, increasing by 0,4% over the month. Since the start of the fund in late June 2021 the total return has been 10,8% and the return on invested capital 12,3%. The fund has 1/3 of it’s capital as uninvested.

The behaviour of tenants in the fund's larger objects has not been affected by the recent business cycle slowdown in the Baltic countries. The former Danske office building in Vilnius (the fund is invested through the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5) has a vacancy rate at only 2%, and the Menulio 7 office building at 5%. In October and November, two new lease agreements were signed in the Menulio 7 office building, and the lease agreements with two existing tenants were extended.

In November the fund increased its position in EfTEN Kinnisvarafond by acquiring 354 thousand shares from the secondary market at a price of 2.8152 EUR per share (10% below the October NAV of the EfTEN Kinnisvarafond). With this, the share of the EfTEN Kinnisvarafond in EfTEN United Property Fund portfolio increased from 13% to 17%.

At the end of November, the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 increased the existing relatively low leverage (45% of the object’s value) of the former Danske Vilnius office building. During this year we have leased out over 6 000 sqm of space and through the change of tenant mix, the building’s annual rental income has increased by almost 15%. This allows to comfortably service a higher debt level. Upon receival, the EfTEN United Property Fund will pass it on to investors. It will be the second pay out to investors since the foundation of the fund.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/



Kristjan Tamla
Head of Retail
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee


All news about EFTEN CAPITAL AS
01:51aNet asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.10.2022
GL
10/31EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for the 9 months and 3rd quarter..
GL
09/30Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.08.2022
GL
08/31Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.07.2022
GL
08/31EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for the 1st half-year and 2nd qu..
GL
08/11Cancellation of public offering of 40,000 units of EfTEN United Property Fund and resul..
GL
07/29Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.06.2022
GL
06/30Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.05.2022
GL
06/21Eften Capital AS Announces Cash Dividend Payable on July 14, 2022
CI
06/16EfTEN United Property Fund distributes approximately 212 000 euros to investors
GL
More news