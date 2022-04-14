Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFT1T   EE3100127242

EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS

(EFT1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  04/14 05:07:06 am EDT
22.70 EUR   +0.89%
05:38aDecisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS 14.04.2022
GL
04/11Net asset value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS as of 31.03.2022
AQ
03/21CORRECTION : EfTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS NOTICE CALLING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS 14.04.2022

04/14/2022 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The annual general meeting of shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS was held on 14 April 2022 in in the Radisson Collection Hotel Conference Center (2nd floor, Tallinn, Rävala 3).                        

A total of 141 shareholders attended the meeting representing 3 505 510 votes. This means 69,11 % of the total votes were represented. Of the participants, 17 shareholders representing 63 620 votes, i.e., 1,25% of all votes attached to the shares, cast their votes electronically before the meeting in accordance with the electronic voting procedure announced in the invitation to the meeting. The meeting therefore had a quorum.

The decisions of the annual general meeting were as follows: 

Approval of the Fund's annual report for 2021 and remuneration report                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          With 3 505 184, i.e. 99,99 % votes in favour, the shareholders decided to approve the annual report of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS for the financial year 2021  and the remuneration report in the form submitted to the meeting.

Distribution of profit

With 3 505 184, i.e. 99,99 % votes in favour, the shareholders decided to approve the profit distribution proposal. The consolidated net profit of the 2021 financial year of the fund is 13,099 thousand euros. To distribute the undistributed profit as at 31 December 2021 in the total amount of 28,412 thousand euros as follows: 
Transfers to the reserve capital: 660 thousand euros.
Profit to be distributed between the shareholders (net dividend): 4,058 thousand euros (80 euro cents per share).
Transfers to other reserves shall not be made and profit shall not be used for any other purposes. 
Amount of undistributed profit after transfers is 23,694 thousand euros. 
The list of shareholders entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 28.04.2022 (record date) as at the end of the working day of the registrar of the settlement system of the fund’s securities. Therefore, the date of change in the rights attaching to shares (ex-date) is 27.04.2022. As of this date a person who acquired shares is not entitled to dividends for the 2021 financial year. Dividend shall be paid to the shareholders on 06.05.2022 by way of bank transfer to the shareholder’s bank account.                                                                         

Remuneration Principles
With 3 505 069, i.e. 99,96 % votes in favour, the shareholders decided to approve the principles of remuneration of the members of the management board of the fund as submitted to the general meeting.
                                                                                                                                

The minutes of the general meeting shall be made available on the fund's website (https://eref.ee/investorile/uldkoosolekud/) not later than 7 days after the meeting. 

The video recording of the general meeting can be viewed via website of the fund (https://eref.ee/investorile/uldkoosolekud/) seven days, i.e. until 21.04.2022.

Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee

 


All news about EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS
05:38aDecisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III A..
GL
04/11Net asset value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS as of 31.03.2022
AQ
03/21CORRECTION : EfTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS NOTICE CALLING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SH..
GL
03/21EfTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS NOTICE CALLING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
AQ
03/18Establishment of two subsidiaries, and conclusion of purchase agreements to acquire the..
GL
03/10Net asset value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS as of 28.02.2022
GL
02/28EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS 2021 audited annual report
GL
02/28EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS 2021 audited annual report
GL
02/28EfTEN Real Estate Fund III as Proposes Dividend
CI
02/10CORRECTION : Net asset value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS as of 31.01.2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12,6 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 70,1 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 106 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS
Duration : Period :
EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 22,50 €
Average target price 22,70 €
Spread / Average Target 0,89%
Managers and Directors
Arti Arakas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olav Miil Member-Supervisory Board
Siive Penu Member-Supervisory Board
Sander Rebane Member-Supervisory Board
Viljar Arakas Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS-1.32%115
EQUINIX, INC.-11.10%68 436
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.84%43 162
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-16.80%41 860
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-11.06%31 717
SEGRO PLC-6.72%21 028