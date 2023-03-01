Advanced search
    EFT1T   EE3100127242

EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS

(EFT1T)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:50:21 2023-02-28 am EST
22.00 EUR   +0.46%
Entry of change of business name and articles of association, increase of share capital and merger of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS in the Commercial Register
AQ
02/28EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS 2022 audited annual report
GL
02/28EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS 2022 audited annual report
AQ
Entry of change of business name and articles of association, increase of share capital and merger of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS in the Commercial Register

03/01/2023 | 01:02am EST
On 28.02.2023, the merger of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS as an acquiring fund and EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS as a fund being acquired was entered into the Commercial Register.
As a result of the merger, EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS became the legal successor of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS, and EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS was deleted from the Commercial Register.
As a result of the merger, all assets, rights and obligations of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS were transferred to EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS. Since that date, the income, expenses, assets, liabilities and equity of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS, it’s subsidiaries and affiliates have been included in the consolidated statements of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS in accordance with international financial reporting standards (IFRS).
In connection with the merger, the fund's new share capital amount of 108,197,960 euros was also entered in the business register.
Also, the new business name of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS, which after the merger is EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS, and a new wording of the articles of association were also entered in the register.

Earlier information published by the fund in connection with the merger is available from the notices of 19.09.202207.12.2022,15.12.2022 and 14.02.2023.

Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee


Financials
Sales 2022 13,1 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 112 M 118 M 118 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,52x
EV / Sales 2023 8,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 22,00 €
Average target price 22,50 €
Spread / Average Target 2,27%
Managers and Directors
Arti Arakas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olav Miil Member-Supervisory Board
Siive Penu Member-Supervisory Board
Sander Rebane Member-Supervisory Board
Viljar Arakas Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS11.39%118
EQUINIX, INC.5.07%64 291
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.82%42 775
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.4.60%30 537
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.4.02%26 228
W. P. CAREY INC.3.85%17 210