Increase of the share capital of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS in connection with the merger

In order to carry out the merger, the Supervisory Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS decided today on the basis of the authorizations from the general meeting and in accordance with the merger agreement between EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS signed on 19.09.2022, to increase the share capital of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS by 57,472,610 euros and issue 5,747,261 new shares with a nominal value of 10 euros. As a result, the new size of the share capital is 108,197,960 euros.

When increasing the share capital, the shares will be paid for in full with a non-monetary contribution at the expense of the total assets of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS, the value of which is the EPRA Net Asset Value of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS, which is 125,905,254 euros.

According to the merger agreement, the new shares will be issued to the shareholders of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS as the fund being acquired, who has been entered in the list of shareholders as of 31.01.2023. When the merger takes effect, the shareholders of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS will become shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS, and their shares will be exchanged by shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS.

Upon an increase of share capital of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS in connection with a merger, other shareholders shall not have the pre-emptive right to the acquisition of shares.

The shares to be issued will participate in the profit distribution of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS for the 2022 financial year.

