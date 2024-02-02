LHV Pank updated the equity research and price target of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (EfTEN; EFT1T) shares. According to the analysis, the price target for the share remains unchanged in the range of 19,0 to 20,1 euros and the share has a “buy” rating. The previous price target for the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares was set in September 2023.

LHV research points out three main strengths of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS which help to easily cope with higher interest rates and increased financing costs: (i) low vacancy rate; (ii) stable rental income; (iii) conservative leverage (EPRA LTV 37,2%), which is significantly below the level of competitors.