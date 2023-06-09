Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Estonia
  Nasdaq Tallinn
  EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
  News
  Summary
    EFT1T   EE3100127242

EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS

(EFT1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:51:55 2023-06-08 am EDT
19.95 EUR   -0.25%
The net asset value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares as of 31.05.2023

06/09/2023 | 01:01am EDT
In May, EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS consolidated rental income was 2,554 thousand euros, i.e., 12 thousand euros more than in April. The rental income increased primarily due to rent indexations and turnover rents in companies owning shopping center properties.

In May, the fund's subsidiary entered into an agreement with the tenant of the Betoon 6 logistics center to expand the rental area of the building by 739.2 m2. After the construction works, the tenant will use 3184.2 m2 (18.5% of the total NLA of the building). The investment amounts to 956 thousand euros, which is financed by SEB Pank. According to the agreement, the rental yield of the investment is 8.5%.

Interest expenses increased in May to 638 thousand euros (by 10 thousand euros). The fund's weighted average interest rate in May was 5.13% (4.94% in April). All the fund's loans are being serviced as usual, and the operating cash flow exceeds the monthly  principal and interest payments in all properties.

In the first five months of this year, the fund has earned a consolidated rental income of 12.6 million euros (2022: 5.5 million euros) and EBITDA of 10.83 million euros (2022: 4.85 million euros). This year's consolidated rental income includes rental income from investment properties added during the merger with EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS, totaling 6.77 million euros, which has grown by 6.0% compared to the same period last year. For those investment properties that have been in the fund's balance sheet for at least two consecutive years (Like-for-like), the rental income has increased by 4.7% compared to the previous year.

In the first five months of this year, EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS has earned potential gross dividends per share of 36.81 cents for investors (last year 39.84 cents). The potential gross dividend per share has decreased by 7.6% compared to the previous year, mainly due to the increase in EURIBOR.

As of May 31, 2023, the consolidated cash balance of the fund was 14,672 thousand euros, and the cash balance decreased in May by 13,556 thousand euros, incl. distributed dividends to shareholders and the accompanying income tax totaling 14,246 thousand euros.

The net asset value per share of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS was 20.7838 euros as of May 31, 2023, and EPRA NRV was 21.458 euros. The net asset value per share grew by a usual 0.7% in May.

Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone +372 6559 515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 13,1 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,01%
Capitalization 216 M 233 M 233 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,5x
EV / Sales 2023 16,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS
Duration : Period :
EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 19,95 €
Average target price 22,50 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Managers and Directors
Arti Arakas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olav Miil Member-Supervisory Board
Siive Penu Member-Supervisory Board
Sander Rebane Member-Supervisory Board
Viljar Arakas Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS1.01%233
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-4.05%40 972
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-17.25%20 855
W. P. CAREY INC.-9.43%15 140
SEGRO PLC5.11%12 178
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-4.41%9 654
