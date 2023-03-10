Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFT1T   EE3100127242

EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS

(EFT1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59:53 2023-03-09 am EST
21.50 EUR    0.00%
01:01aThe net value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares as of 28.02.2023
GL
01:00aThe net value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares as of 28.02.2023
AQ
03/01Entry of change of business name and articles of association, increase of share capital and merger of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS in the Commercial Register
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The net value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares as of 28.02.2023

03/10/2023 | 01:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The consolidated rental income of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS totaled to 2,495 thousand euros in February, i.e. the same as in January. The fund's consolidated net operating income (NOI) was 2,428 thousand euros in February, i.e. 7 thousand euros more than in January. The fund's EBITDA totaled to 2,169 thousand euros in February, i.e. 33 thousand euros more than the month before, mainly due to the audit costs accounted in the comparison period.

The fund's consolidated cash balance was 24,472 thousand euros as of 28.02.2023, and the cash balance increased by 578 thousand euros in February. In February, the fund made investments in existing properties totaling 445 thousand euros, of which 84 thousand were covered by a bank loan.

During two months of this year, the fund has earned a total of consolidated rental income of 4.99 million euros (2022: 2.2 million euros) and EBITDA of 4.3 million euros (2022: 1.9 million euros). Regarding the investment properties that were on the fund's balance sheet at least two consecutive years (Like-for-like), EBITDA has increased by 3.1% compared to last year.

During two months this year, EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS has earned 2.0 million euros (2022 two months: 1.0 million euros) in adjusted cash flow (EBITDA minus interest expense minus loan payments minus income tax expense for Lithuanian companies), including 851 thousand euros calculated on a comparable basis, i.e. 15% less than at the same time last year. Adjusted cash flow has decreased due to EURIBOR growth.

The fund's weighted average interest rate was 4.34% at the end of February, i.e. 1.9 times higher than last summer. At the same time, the fund's average loan service coverage ratio (DSCR) is still 2.0 in February, i.e. the profit from main operations covers twice the annuity payments of the loan portfolio.

The net asset value per share (NRV) of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS as of 28.02.2023 was 21.5625 euros and the NRV of EPRA was 22.2124 euros. Both NRV and EPRA NRV increased by 0.7% as usual, compared to January.

Marilin Hein
Financial manager
Phone 6559 515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee

Attachment


All news about EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS
01:01aThe net value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares as of 28.02.2023
GL
01:00aThe net value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares as of 28.02.2023
AQ
03/01Entry of change of business name and articles of association, increase of share capital..
GL
03/01Entry of change of business name and articles of association, increase of share capital..
AQ
02/28EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS 2022 audited annual report
GL
02/28EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS 2022 audited annual report
AQ
02/14Increase of the share capital of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS in connection with the m..
GL
02/10EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Announces to Distribute Dividend
CI
02/10The net value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS shares as of 31.01.2023
GL
02/10The net value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS shares as of 31.01.2023
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13,1 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 233 M 246 M 246 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,8x
EV / Sales 2023 17,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS
Duration : Period :
EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 21,50 €
Average target price 22,50 €
Spread / Average Target 4,65%
Managers and Directors
Arti Arakas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olav Miil Member-Supervisory Board
Siive Penu Member-Supervisory Board
Sander Rebane Member-Supervisory Board
Viljar Arakas Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III AS8.86%246
EQUINIX, INC.4.25%64 367
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.02%42 630
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.5.51%30 802
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-0.92%24 982
W. P. CAREY INC.1.66%16 926