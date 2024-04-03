GENERAL

April 3, 2024

General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Sub:Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sirs,

In accordance with Sections 96 and 13 I of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clauses 5.6. l (a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following information:

EFU General Insurance Limited has viewed a public disclosure/information on PUCARS from its subsidiary, EFU Life Assurance Limited on April 2, 2024 the extract of which is re-stated below:

"Further to EFU Life Assurance Limited's ("'EFU Life") earlier disclosure concerning its potential acquisition of 100% of the shares in EFU Health Insurance Limited ("EFU Health") ("Potential Transaction'') it is disclosed that Potential Transaction has been completed and EFU Life has acquired 100% shareholding in EFUHealth. "

Copy of the disclosure made by EFU Life Assurance Limited is attached.

Please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly

Amin 1

Company Secretary

EFU General Insurance Ltd

EFU House, M.A. Jinnah Road, P.O. Box 5005, Karachi-74000.

Phone: 92-21-32313471-90, Fax: 92-21-32310450, Email: info@efuinsurance.com

efumsurance com

GENERAL

DISCLOSURE FORM

IN TERMS OF SECTION 96 OF SECURITIES ACT, 2015

Name of Company:

EFU General Insurance Limited

Date of Report:

April 3, 2024

Name of Company as specified

EFU General Insurance Limited

in its Memorandum:

Company's registered office:

Kamran Centre, ! st Floor, 85 East, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,

Islamabad

Contact Information:

Amin Punjani

Company Secretary

Phone: 021-32313471-90 Ext: 9444

Disclosure of inside information by listed company.

Public disclosure of inside information which directly concerns the listed securities.

Further to EFU Life Assurance Limited's ('"EFU Life") earlier disclosure concerning its potential acquisition of 100% of the shares in EFU Health Insurance Limited ("EFU Health'') ("Potential Transaction'') it is disclosed that Potential Transaction has been completed and EFU Life has acquired 100% shareholding in EFUHealth.

