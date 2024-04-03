GENERAL

April 3, 2024

General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Sub:Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sirs,

In accordance with Sections 96 and 13 I of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clauses 5.6. l (a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following information:

EFU General Insurance Limited has viewed a public disclosure/information on PUCARS from its subsidiary, EFU Life Assurance Limited on April 2, 2024 the extract of which is re-stated below:

"Further to EFU Life Assurance Limited's ("'EFU Life") earlier disclosure concerning its potential acquisition of 100% of the shares in EFU Health Insurance Limited ("EFU Health") ("Potential Transaction'') it is disclosed that Potential Transaction has been completed and EFU Life has acquired 100% shareholding in EFUHealth. "

Copy of the disclosure made by EFU Life Assurance Limited is attached.

Please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly

Amin 1

Company Secretary

EFU General Insurance Ltd

EFU House, M.A. Jinnah Road, P.O. Box 5005, Karachi-74000.

Phone: 92-21-32313471-90, Fax: 92-21-32310450, Email: info@efuinsurance.com