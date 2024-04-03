GENERAL
April 3, 2024
General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Sub:Disclosure of Material Information
Dear Sirs,
In accordance with Sections 96 and 13 I of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clauses 5.6. l (a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following information:
EFU General Insurance Limited has viewed a public disclosure/information on PUCARS from its subsidiary, EFU Life Assurance Limited on April 2, 2024 the extract of which is re-stated below:
"Further to EFU Life Assurance Limited's ("'EFU Life") earlier disclosure concerning its potential acquisition of 100% of the shares in EFU Health Insurance Limited ("EFU Health") ("Potential Transaction'') it is disclosed that Potential Transaction has been completed and EFU Life has acquired 100% shareholding in EFUHealth. "
Copy of the disclosure made by EFU Life Assurance Limited is attached.
Please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours truly
Company Secretary
EFU General Insurance Ltd
EFU House, M.A. Jinnah Road, P.O. Box 5005, Karachi-74000.
Phone: 92-21-32313471-90, Fax: 92-21-32310450, Email: info@efuinsurance.com
DISCLOSURE FORM
IN TERMS OF SECTION 96 OF SECURITIES ACT, 2015
Name of Company:
EFU General Insurance Limited
Date of Report:
April 3, 2024
Name of Company as specified
EFU General Insurance Limited
in its Memorandum:
Company's registered office:
Kamran Centre, ! st Floor, 85 East, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,
Islamabad
Contact Information:
Amin Punjani
Company Secretary
Phone: 021-32313471-90 Ext: 9444
Disclosure of inside information by listed company.
Public disclosure of inside information which directly concerns the listed securities.
Further to EFU Life Assurance Limited's ('"EFU Life") earlier disclosure concerning its potential acquisition of 100% of the shares in EFU Health Insurance Limited ("EFU Health'') ("Potential Transaction'') it is disclosed that Potential Transaction has been completed and EFU Life has acquired 100% shareholding in EFUHealth.
