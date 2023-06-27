POSTAL BALLOT PAPER

Ballot paper for voting through post for the Special Business at the rescheduled Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held at ISE Auditorium, ISE Towers, 55-B, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad, on Friday July 07, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Website: www.efulife.com.

Folio/CDS Account Number

Name of Shareholder/Proxy Holder

Registered Address

Number of Shares Held

CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)

Additional information and enclosures (in case of representative of body corporate, corporation, and federal Government)

Name of Authorized Signatory

CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) of Authorized

Signatory (copy to be attached)

Agenda Item # 2

"RESOLVED THAT the circulation of Annual Report of EFU Life Assurance Limited to its members through QR enabled code with Annual General Meeting notice and web link instead of CD/DVD/USB at their registered addresses, as per the Notification No. SRO 389 (I)/2023 dated March 21, 2023 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan be and is hereby approved."

Instructions For Poll

Please indicate your vote by ticking ( ✓ ) the relevant box. In case if both the boxes are marked as ( ✓ ), your poll shall be treated as "Rejected".

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the above resolution through ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the resolution by placing tick (✓) mark in the appropriate box below:

Resolution I/We assent to the I/We dissent to the Resolution (FOR) Resolution (AGAINST) Agenda Item # 2

NOTES:

Dully filled ballot paper should be sent to the Chairman, 17th Floor, EFU Life House, Plot No. 112, 8th East Street, DHA Phase 1, Karachi or email at hasanjivani@efulife.com Copy of CNIC / Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form. Ballot paper should reach the Chairman within business hours by or before Thursday July 06, 2023. Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting. Signature on ballot paper should match with signature on CNIC / Passport (in case of foreigner). Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written poll paper will be rejected. In case of a representative of a body corporate, corporation or Federal Government, the Ballot Paper Form must be accompanied by a copy of the CNIC of an authorized person, an attested copy of Board Resolution / Power of Attorney / Authorization Letter etc., in accordance with Section(s) 138 or 139 of the Companies Act, 2017 as applicable. In the case of foreign body corporate etc., all documents must be attested by the Counsel General of Pakistan having jurisdiction over the member. Ballot paper form has also been placed on the website of the Company at: www.efulife.com. Members may download the ballot paper from the website or use an original/photocopy published in newspapers.