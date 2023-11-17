EG Acquisition Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net income was USD 1.49 million compared to net loss of USD 0.269493 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net income was USD 2 million compared to USD 4.66 million a year ago.
EG Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 17, 2023 at 05:28 pm EST
