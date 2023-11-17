EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to concentrate its efforts on identifying businesses in industries, including financial services and asset management; businesses focusing on clean energy and sustainability; transportation and transportation-related businesses; real estate; and healthcare. The Company is not engaged in any business operations and has not generated any revenue.

Sector Investment Holding Companies