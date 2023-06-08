Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. EG Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A037370   KR7037370004

EG CORPORATION

(A037370)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-06
21300.00 KRW   +2.65%
11:12aEG Group to amend and extend banking loans
RE
06/04MEDIA-Asda’s owners recycle proceeds of earlier deal to fund EG takeover -FT
RE
06/02Gambia hires US law firm to consider action on toxic Indian cough syrup, minister says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EG Group to amend and extend banking loans

06/08/2023 | 11:12am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - EG Group, the petrol forecourt and retail company that last week sold its UK operations to supermarket Asda, will seek to amend and extend its banking loans, it said on Thursday.

EG and Asda, Britain's third-largest grocer, are both owned by brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital.

"The group has already initiated a process with key relationship banks seeking both an extension of its RCF (revolving credit facility) and banking facilities, and has received good support in this process," EG said.

EG sold its UK and Ireland business to Asda for an enterprise value of 2.27 billion pounds ($2.84 billion).

The group said proceeds from that deal, $1.4 billion from an earlier sale and leaseback transaction in the United States and reduced capital expenditure will enable it to reduce net debt from $9.801 billion in March 2023 to $5,375 billion - reducing net leverage from 6.3 times to 4.9 times.

For the three months to March 31, EG's fiscal first quarter, it reported EBITDA of $228 million on a constant currency basis, on revenues of $7.2 billion, which it said was in line with management expectations.

($1 = 0.7987 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 70 189 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
Net income 2022 -2 405 M -1,84 M -1,84 M
Net Debt 2022 71 774 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 176 B 135 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart EG CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
EG Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EG CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi-Man Park Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jin-Goon Sohn Independent Director
Young-Tae Jae Director & Head-Business
Seung-Soo Yoon Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EG CORPORATION187.84%141
AIR LIQUIDE18.50%87 662
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.22%71 360
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.47%37 361
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.09%30 003
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION11.97%20 509
