(Alliance News) - NVP Spa reported Friday that it closed the first quarter with revenues of EUR7.2 million, up 20 percent from EUR6.0 million recorded in the same period of 2023.

The scope of consolidation includes EG Audiovisivi Srl and Produzione Italia Srl, which contributed EUR1.0 million in revenues, entirely generated in Italy.

Sniffing through the first quarter's revenues, EUR5.6 million can be traced back to sports manifestations from EUR4.5 million a year earlier while EUR1.6 billion relates to entertainment and fashion from EUR1.5 mil in 2022. On the other hand, overseas revenues were EUR800,000 from EUR300,000.

The order backlog for the second quarter of 2024 is EUR7.3 million, up 20 percent from EUR6.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

