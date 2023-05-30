Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. EG Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A037370   KR7037370004

EG CORPORATION

(A037370)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
21300.00 KRW   -1.16%
02:20aUK supermarket Asda to buy petrol stations operator EG Group UK
RE
05/25Asda owners to announce 10 billion-pound merger with EG UK -Sky News
RE
05/25Asda finalising GBP10 billion merger with EG Group  reports
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK supermarket Asda to buy petrol stations operator EG Group UK

05/30/2023 | 02:20am EDT
A worker pushes shopping trolleys at an Asda store in West London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) -British supermarket group Asda said on Tuesday it would acquire petrol station operator EG Group's UK and Ireland business to create a company with combined revenues of nearly 30 billion pounds ($38 billion).

Asda, Britain's third-largest grocer, and EG are both owned by brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital.

It said it would acquire around 350 petrol stations and over 1,000 food-to-go locations in the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Asda said it planned to invest more than 150 million pounds within the next three years to fully integrate the combined business.

As part of the transaction the shareholders are providing around 450 million pounds of additional equity to fund the transaction, it said.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 70 189 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
Net income 2022 -2 405 M -1,82 M -1,82 M
Net Debt 2022 71 774 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 184 B 139 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart EG CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
EG Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EG CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi-Man Park Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jin-Goon Sohn Independent Director
Young-Tae Jae Director & Head-Business
Seung-Soo Yoon Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EG CORPORATION187.84%139
AIR LIQUIDE20.59%89 138
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.45%71 838
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.65%37 154
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.15%28 400
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION10.42%20 282
