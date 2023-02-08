Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  EGain Corporation
  News
  Summary
    EGAN   US28225C8064

EGAIN CORPORATION

(EGAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-07 pm EST
9.950 USD   +1.95%
EGain Delivers Instant Answers™ with Generative AI, Driving Knowledge Automation

02/08/2023 | 06:31am EST
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading knowledge platform for enterprises, today announced the general availability of eGain Instant Answers™, a radically simple experience for users to find relevant answer snippets from enterprise knowledge bases using generative-AI technology.

Large Language Models (LLMs) power generative-AI experiences like ChatGPT™ and are well-suited for knowledge automation. eGain Instant Answers uses LLMs tuned to enterprise-specific content to find the best answer snippet in context, often extracted from within long documents, without expecting the user to guess the right keywords. At the same time, knowledge authors spend less time curating enterprise-approved, long-form content, into consumable knowledge articles. The result is a win-win: users easily find the best answers from freshly updated content and knowledge managers do not have to struggle with persistent content curation backlog.

eGain’s composable architecture allows easy integration of new technologies such as ChatGPT™ as they become commercially available. The company will also leverage ChatGPT™ for conversational assistance to contact center agents during chat and email interactions. Agents can use the ChatGPT suggestion as is, or post edits as they engage customers.

"Generative AI technologies like ChatGPT™ open up exciting automation possibilities in knowledge management and conversational engagement,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Instant Answers has been a big hit with our limited release clients. They love the quick value it delivers.”

About eGain
eGain Knowledge Hub automates and orchestrates customer engagement across touch points. Powered by AI and analytics, our secure cloud solution delivers personalized digital-first experiences, quick business value, and easy innovation. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 102 M - -
Net income 2023 -2,34 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -166x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 318 M 318 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 689
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart EGAIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
eGain Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGAIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,95 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 75,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashutosh Roy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric N. Smit Director-Finance
Promod Narang Director-Engineering
Gunjan K. Sinha President & Director
Phiroz P. Darukhanavala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGAIN CORPORATION10.19%318
ORACLE CORPORATION8.31%236 569
SAP SE15.03%138 133
SERVICENOW INC.17.24%94 042
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.12.11%37 370
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.11.02%19 194