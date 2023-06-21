Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EGain Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGAN   US28225C8064

EGAIN CORPORATION

(EGAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-20 pm EDT
7.450 USD   -2.10%
06:31aEGain Launches First-of-Its-Kind Knowledge Academy to Create Global Community of Modern Knowledge Management Practitioners
GL
06:30aEGain Launches First-of-Its-Kind Knowledge Academy to Create Global Community of Modern Knowledge Management Practitioners
AQ
05/17EGain Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EGain Launches First-of-Its-Kind Knowledge Academy to Create Global Community of Modern Knowledge Management Practitioners

06/21/2023 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI Knowledge platform for customer engagement automation, today announced the launch of the eGain® Knowledge Academy™. Dedicated to fostering a community of knowledge management (KM) professionals—executives, practitioners, researchers, academics, and students—the Academy is focused on the pragmatic application of AI-infused KM to create business value.

"We find the information on the eGain Knowledge Academy to be very valuable as we continue on our value creation journey with knowledge," said Natalie Davis, Knowledge Management Administrator at A-dec, a leading manufacturer of reliable dental operatory equipment.

Per Gartner, KM is the #1 technology for enhancing CX, employee experience (EX), and operational performance. Recently, ChatGPT has highlighted the need for modern knowledge management to leverage generative AI capabilities to automate customer engagement.

eGain Knowledge Academy is built to:

  • Create a community of KM experts, who can leverage the best of technology and best practices for quick value creation
  • Educate business and IT professionals on the what, why, and how of knowledge and AI modernization for business transformation
  • Provide one-of-a-kind, open online training on a value-focused approach to KM with optional certification, offered through eGain University™
  • Educate members on storytelling to showcase results from KM

“The NCAA Eligibility Center uses the eGain Knowledge Academy to quickly come up to speed on how to be successful with our knowledge deployments,” said Nora Loechel, Associate Director of Communications, NCAA.

“Our customers and partners love eGain Knowledge Academy,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “It helps them develop and deliver knowledge modernization initiatives in the generative AI era, turbocharging their careers.”

More information

About eGain
eGain Knowledge Hub automates and orchestrates customer engagement across touch points. Powered by AI and analytics, our secure cloud solution delivers personalized digital-first experiences, quick business value, and easy innovation. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514


All news about EGAIN CORPORATION
06:31aEGain Launches First-of-Its-Kind Knowledge Academy to Create Global Community of Modern..
GL
06:30aEGain Launches First-of-Its-Kind Knowledge Academy to Create Global Community of Modern..
AQ
05/17EGain Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/12Craig-Hallum Trims eGain's Price Target to $8 From $9, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
05/11Transcript : EGain Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/11Egain : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11Earnings Flash (EGAN) EGAIN CORPORATION Reports Q3 EPS $0.03, vs. Street Est of $0.01
MT
05/11Earnings Flash (EGAN) EGAIN CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $23M, vs. Street Est of $23.4M
MT
05/11EGain Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results
AQ
05/11EGain Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Endin..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EGAIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 97,1 M - -
Net income 2023 -0,01 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 237 M 237 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 689
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart EGAIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
eGain Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGAIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,45 $
Average target price 11,50 $
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashutosh Roy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric N. Smit Director-Finance
Promod Narang Director-Engineering
Gunjan K. Sinha President & Director
Phiroz P. Darukhanavala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGAIN CORPORATION-17.50%237
ORACLE CORPORATION49.30%329 484
SAP SE29.25%158 577
SERVICENOW, INC.45.64%113 991
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.27.50%43 084
HUBSPOT, INC.78.34%25 596
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer