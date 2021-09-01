EGain : Reports 18% Increase in SaaS Revenue for Fiscal 2021; Topline Growth Driven by New Customers and Enterprise Expansions (Form 8-K)

Fiscal 2022 Financial Guidance

For the fiscal 2022 full year ending June 30, 2022, eGain expects:

● Total revenue of between $88.2 million to $89.8 million, which would represent growth of 13% to 15% year over year.

● GAAP net loss of $3.5 million to $4.5 million, or a loss of $0.11 to $0.14 per share.

● Non-GAAP net loss of $1.0 million to breakeven, or a loss of $0.03 to $0.00 per share.

Guidance Assumptions:

● Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $500,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and $3.5 million for fiscal year 2022.

● Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $120,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and $500,000 for fiscal year 2022.

● Weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 32.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and 33.1 millionfor fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to our operating results, including non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP gross margin. Such non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes.eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Conference Call Information

About eGain

eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge, and analytics, our top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub, and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost, and improve compliance. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation our financial guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ending September 30, 2021 and fiscal 2022 full year ending June 30, 2022; our plans to continue to invest in the coming year to further build out our platform API offerings, develop our partner ecosystem and expand our market coverage; and expectations regarding our