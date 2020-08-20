Log in
Iconic omnichannel retailer expands next-gen digital customer experiences with eGain

08/20/2020 | 07:31am EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced that a leading omnichannel retailer is now offering expanded self-service powered by eGain.

The company selected eGain for its deep product capabilities and quick business value. With shoppers going digital in a hurry in the pandemic, the company needed to rapidly expand customer self-service, while controlling operating costs.

In a matter of weeks, eGain helped launch virtual assistance and customer messaging to complement existing live chat and knowledge-based customer engagement. Going beyond “meet and greet,” the virtual assistant resolves a broad range of questions on orders, returns, product selection, and store location. Integrated with transactional systems, it now successfully resolves 45% of customer contacts, delivering quick value and improved customer experience.

The retailer’s contact center agents use eGain’s digital-first omnichannel desktop to resolve escalated customer issues. Agents loved the modern UI and adopted it with zero training.

“We are thrilled to enable contactless commerce with our easy-to-activate virtual assistant and messaging capabilities, powered by AI and Knowledge on our omnichannel platform,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO.

More information

eGain Virtual Assistant: https://www.egain.com/products/virtual-assistant-software/
eGain SuperChat: https://www.egain.com/products/chat-software/
eGain Messaging Hub: https://www.egain.com/messaging-hub/
eGain AI Knowledge: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-management-software/
eGain Suite: https://hd.egain.com/overviews/egain-suite.pdf
eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/

About eGain

Our omnichannel customer engagement solutions power digital-first experiences for leading brands. Infused with AI, machine learning, knowledge and analytics, our award-winning platform helps clients automate and optimize customer journeys via virtual assistance, messaging, social, mobile, web, and contact centers. To learn more about eGain, visit www.eGain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
