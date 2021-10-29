Join eGain at KMWorld Connect 2021

KMWorld Connect 2021 is happening as a virtual conference, for the second year in a row. While it is disappointing to not be able to meet our peers, colleagues, and experts in person, an online event does give us the flexibility to attend and switch between as many sessions as we like!

This year's conference theme is Impacting the Future: Knowledge Sharing in the Age of New Technologies.

In their own words: "The past year has accelerated digital transformation of most organizations, provided more remote working tools, and illustrated just how important knowledge sharing is to those who do not work side by side. New innovative and collaborative technologies have been tested and improved to support new models and processes while people have found new ways to socialize and build relationships - all important developments for strong knowledge sharing in the organization. So how will our organizations reset following the pandemic? What are the priorities?"

The conference promises to discuss those questions. "Be part of the conversation as we share experiences and lessons learned over the last year, set stretch goals for our knowledge sharing strategies in the future, find ways to deal with uncertainty and disruption, learn how to deal with vast amounts of data using intelligent assistants and machine learning, and create more agile and smart organizations. By improving knowledge flows and sharing among enterprise communities to speed decision making, innovation, and success, we can approach the future boldly and positively."

As a pioneer in knowledge-powered customer engagement, eGain has always kept track of developments in knowledge management and information management. This time, we are a diamond sponsor of the conference.

16 November 2021 | 11:45 am-12:00 pm ET

eGain CEO, Ashu Roy is one of the keynote speakers at KMWorld Connect 2021 and he is joined by Anne Shepherd of the Internal Revenue Service. Anne is Associate Chief Information Officer at the IRS.

Digital transformation efforts have failed in many customer service organizations as they focused on installing the pipes (channels) but not what flows through the pipes (answers/advice/content).

The root-cause? Inside-out knowledge design, high user effort, inconsistent content silos, fragmented context, and lack of insights.

The solution? Knowledge hubs that deliver enthusiastic user adoption by leveraging modular architecture, AI, analytics and user-centric design on an open, secure platform.

Attend this session to learn more about the what, why, and how of knowledge hubs for digital transformation of customer engagement. Anne will share how her organization, the Internal Revenue Service, with all its unique and complex requirements, benefited from having a strong knowledge hub.

Presenters

Ashu Roy, Chief Executive Officer, eGain

Chief Executive Officer, eGain Anne Shepherd, Associate Chief Information Officer, Internal Revenue Service



You can get the details of all the scheduled keynote sessions here: https://pheedloop.com/KMWC21/site/keynotes/

If you are serious about taking customer service to the next level in the new digital world, if you are serious about the digital transformation of your customer engagement, we encourage you to attend. Because Knowledge Management holds the key to those CX goals.

Powered by AI reasoning, ML, Natural Language Processing, and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub™ is a rich, one-stop knowledge management platform for the digital-first, remote-first era. It fills a huge gap in digital customer engagement, while eliminating chaos from islands of knowledge and customer context.

Register to reserve your seat and learn how eGain's knowledge can help you turbocharge your customer engagement digital transformation efforts.

KMWorld conferences have been the number one gathering place for knowledge and information management professionals for more than two decades. At KMWorld Connect 2021, you'll get practical advice, thought leadership, and access to in-depth training and workshops on how KM and related disciplines can provide enormous value for your organization and transform your business.

If you are a registered conference attendee, KMWorld will provide you access to the session recordings for a limited time period after the conference.

According to KMWorld, the conference is designed for CIOs & CKOs, Knowledge Managers, Intranet Managers, C-Level Executives, IS/IT Professionals, Communications Managers, Information & Knowledge Architects, Information Professional, Scientists, Engineers, & Researchers, Content Managers, Competitive Intelligence Professionals, and for any professional who wants to run an innovative enterprise including those who plan, manage, or deploy systems and business practices for Content Management, Sales Force, Automation, Human Resources, Marketing & Sales, Electronic Commerce, Supply Chain, Customer Relationship Management, and Competitive Intelligence

Connect with our team over chat at any time. Do join the keynote session by eGain and IRS on November 16, 11:45 am-12:00 pm ET. We hope to see you there.

