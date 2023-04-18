Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EGain Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGAN   US28225C8064

EGAIN CORPORATION

(EGAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
7.350 USD   -0.68%
06:31aKMWorld Survey Shows Huge Untapped Potential for Modern Knowledge Management Across the Enterprise
GL
06:30aKMWorld Survey Shows Huge Untapped Potential for Modern Knowledge Management Across the Enterprise
AQ
03/16EGain Corporation(NasdaqCM:EGAN) dropped from NASDAQ Internet Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KMWorld Survey Shows Huge Untapped Potential for Modern Knowledge Management Across the Enterprise

04/18/2023 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge platform for customer engagement, today announced the findings from a KMWorld survey. The research revealed that knowledge management (KM) is still under-used in the enterprise. Per Gartner, KM is the #1 technology that can simultaneously improve customer experience, employee experience, and operating performance.

The findings were based on more than 300 responses from an online survey of knowledge management executives and practitioners across more than 20 industries, who are subscribers to KMWorld magazine and members of their online community. Sponsored by eGain, it was conducted in the first calendar quarter of 2023. Among key results of the survey are:

  • Even organizations such as contact centers, IT helpdesk, and HR, long considered as sweet spots for KM, have yet to fully embrace the technology. The percentage of respondents who said that these departments are not using KM are:
    • Contact centers: 44%
    • IT helpdesk: 45%
    • HR: 61%
  • KM is not being leveraged in other departments as well. Among examples of non-use are:
    • Sales: 66%
    • Legal: 71%
    • Field Service: 67%
  • Most of the respondents have yet to start using differentiating and game-changing knowledge capabilities such as conversational guidance (77% not using) and process guidance (63% not using)
  • Knowledge continues to be siloed in most organizations with 36% of respondents have three or more KM tools in use and 12% two or three, with 31% not even knowing how many they have
  • 72% of respondents have no plans or do not know if there is a plan to consolidate knowledge silos into one hub of trusted knowledge and knowhow. Given that silos continue to be the biggest obstacle for customer (CX) and employee experiences (EX), this presents an opportunity for forward-thinking organizations to get ahead of their competition by implementing such a knowledge hub
  • 89% said their 2023 KM budget will increase or remain the same. This is a wise move, given the transformational impact modern knowledge can have on the bottom line

“I am delighted that eGain chose Unisphere to conduct this important research,” said Marydee Ojala, Editor-in-Chief of KMWorld magazine. “The report indicates how central knowledge management is to successful business operations. More importantly, it gives indications of where KM could have greater impact.”

“The strategic and operational value of knowledge is the best kept secret in business transformation,” said Anand Subramaniam, SVP Global Marketing for eGain. “Per Gartner, successful digital transformation leaders are over-investing in this technology, which is not a surprise.”

More Information
Report of survey findings
eGain Knowledge Hub™
eGain Innovation in 30 Days™

About KMWorld
With more than 25 years of market coverage experience serving both technology professionals and executive management, KMWorld is the premier resource for actionable advice and real direction on solutions and strategies in knowledge, content, document and information management today. From advanced news and trends analysis, to case studies and in-depth research, KMWorld guides more than 50,000 IT and business professionals involved in the evaluation, recommendation, and purchase of enterprise technology products and services.

About eGain
eGain Knowledge Hub automates and orchestrates customer engagement across touch points. Powered by AI and analytics, our secure cloud solution delivers personalized digital-first experiences, quick business value, and easy innovation. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

Media Contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.


All news about EGAIN CORPORATION
06:31aKMWorld Survey Shows Huge Untapped Potential for Modern Knowledge Management Across the..
GL
06:30aKMWorld Survey Shows Huge Untapped Potential for Modern Knowledge Management Across the..
AQ
03/16EGain Corporation(NasdaqCM:EGAN) dropped from NASDAQ Internet..
CI
02/27EGain to Participate in the Annual ROTH Conference on March 13, 2023
AQ
02/15EGain Integrates with Microsoft Teams™ to Boost Employee Productivity
GL
02/15EGain Integrates with Microsoft Teams™ to Boost Employee Productivity
AQ
02/15EGain Integrates with Microsoft Teams™ to Boost Employee Productivity
CI
02/14Transcript : EGain Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
02/14Egain : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14EGAIN CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EGAIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 98,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -0,82 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -163x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 236 M 236 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 689
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart EGAIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
eGain Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGAIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,35 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashutosh Roy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric N. Smit Director-Finance
Promod Narang Director-Engineering
Gunjan K. Sinha President & Director
Phiroz P. Darukhanavala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGAIN CORPORATION-18.60%236
ORACLE CORPORATION17.09%258 074
SAP SE20.72%148 292
SERVICENOW, INC.21.19%95 870
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.24.32%41 555
HUBSPOT, INC.43.95%20 600
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer