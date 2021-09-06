Log in
    EGAN   US28225C8064

EGAIN CORPORATION

(EGAN)
Knowledge management for the contact center: The secret behind successful digital CX transformation

09/06/2021 | 10:52am EDT
The Forrester CX Index reports have been sounding like a broken record year after year. Not a single company offered 'excellent customer service,' the index dropped, or it barely moved, or it only millimetered up (attempted humor that also reflects reality!).

This is despite the fast and furious addition of digital capabilities such as new interaction channels and virtual assistance. In fact, the more digital channels companies added, the more their NPS dove. No wonder Gartner says that organizations get stuck in advanced stages of digital transformation since they are unable to move the needle on CX. So, what is the mystery behind this mediocrity? Here are some stats to consider:

1. Forrester

Forrester Consulting consumer survey revealed that lack of knowledge among contact center agents and in self-service systems is the biggest barrier to getting good customer service.

2. SurveyMonkey-eGain

65% of contact center agents point to knowledge-related issues as the biggest deterrent to providing good customer service.

3. Dimensional Research

57% of customers complained about getting different answers from digital self-service and live agents when asking the same question amid the COVID outbreak.

Putting the above 'three and three' together, the lack of robust knowledge management stymies CX and derails digital transformation of customer engagement. High-maturity CX organizations already know this secret. In fact, according to Gartner, such organizations are investing in knowledge management at twice the rate of low-maturity CX organizations.

So, the secret to CX digitalization success is out. Why don't you read about our next-gen knowledge management solutionand a next-gen way to start creating value from it-not in months or years but in days or weeks? Or you can get going by simply talking to an expert. We look forward to the chat!

SHARE

Disclaimer

eGain Corporation published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 14:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 78,0 M - -
Net income 2021 5,47 M - -
Net cash 2021 54,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 71,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 377 M 377 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 522
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart EGAIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
eGain Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGAIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,08 $
Average target price 18,33 $
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashutosh Roy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric N. Smit Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Promod Narang Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Gunjan K. Sinha Independent Director
Phiroz P. Darukhanavala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGAIN CORPORATION2.29%377
ORACLE CORPORATION39.13%251 280
SAP SE17.14%176 061
INTUIT INC.48.28%153 913
SERVICENOW, INC.23.29%134 460
DOCUSIGN, INC.39.47%60 993