Knowledge management for the contact center: The secret behind successful digital CX transformation



The Forrester CX Index reports have been sounding like a broken record year after year. Not a single company offered 'excellent customer service,' the index dropped, or it barely moved, or it only millimetered up (attempted humor that also reflects reality!).

This is despite the fast and furious addition of digital capabilities such as new interaction channels and virtual assistance. In fact, the more digital channels companies added, the more their NPS dove. No wonder Gartner says that organizations get stuck in advanced stages of digital transformation since they are unable to move the needle on CX. So, what is the mystery behind this mediocrity? Here are some stats to consider:

1. Forrester

Forrester Consulting consumer survey revealed that lack of knowledge among contact center agents and in self-service systems is the biggest barrier to getting good customer service.

2. SurveyMonkey-eGain

65% of contact center agents point to knowledge-related issues as the biggest deterrent to providing good customer service.

3. Dimensional Research

57% of customers complained about getting different answers from digital self-service and live agents when asking the same question amid the COVID outbreak.

Putting the above 'three and three' together, the lack of robust knowledge management stymies CX and derails digital transformation of customer engagement. High-maturity CX organizations already know this secret. In fact, according to Gartner, such organizations are investing in knowledge management at twice the rate of low-maturity CX organizations.

So, the secret to CX digitalization success is out. Why don't you read about our next-gen knowledge management solutionand a next-gen way to start creating value from it-not in months or years but in days or weeks? Or you can get going by simply talking to an expert. We look forward to the chat!

