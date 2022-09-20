Advanced search
    EGAN   US28225C8064

EGAIN CORPORATION

(EGAN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
7.670 USD   +1.05%
06:31aMultinational Fleet Management Company Selects eGain Knowledge Hub™ to Power Digital-First Customer Service
GL
06:30aMultinational Fleet Management Company Selects eGain Knowledge Hub™ to Power Digital-First Customer Service
AQ
09/15Leading International Airline Selects eGain Knowledge Hub™ to Elevate Customer Service
GL
Multinational Fleet Management Company Selects eGain Knowledge Hub™ to Power Digital-First Customer Service

09/20/2022 | 06:31am EDT
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge management platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that one of the world’s largest fleet management companies has selected the eGain Knowledge Hub to automate digital self-service and augment contact center agents at the point of service.

Struggling with disparate silos of information and knowhow across countries, which were resulting in repeat calls and inconsistent service, the company wanted to implement a centralized omnichannel knowledge hub. It selected eGain, based on functionality, knowledge management expertise, and ease of connection with leading CRM systems and call center platforms. eGain Knowledge Hub will support agents in 19 languages in service contact centers across the globe.

“Knowledge Hub is the brain of modern customer service,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are proud to help another global brand transform their customer service experience.”

eGain Knowledge Hub™: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/
eGain Conversation Hub™: https://www.egain.com/conversation-hub/
eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/risk-free-trial-customer-engagement-software/

About eGain
Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 102 M - -
Net income 2023 -4,13 M - -
Net cash 2023 76,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -62,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 245 M 245 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 689
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart EGAIN CORPORATION
eGain Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EGAIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,67 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashutosh Roy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric N. Smit Director-Finance
Promod Narang Director-Engineering
Gunjan K. Sinha President & Director
Phiroz P. Darukhanavala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGAIN CORPORATION-23.15%245
ORACLE CORPORATION-20.80%186 189
SAP SE-33.24%97 219
SERVICENOW INC.-34.52%85 696
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-16.47%31 261
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-15.35%20 337