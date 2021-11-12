Log in
eGain : Customer Experience Events, Fall 2021

11/12/2021 | 01:16pm EST
Join eGain CEO and the CxO of premier client at KMWorld keynote on digital transformation

Want to hear about knowledge-powered digital transformation at scale? Join eGain CEO, Ashu Roy, and a CxO of a premier eGain client at their keynote presentation at KMWorld Connect 2021. Note that the session requires you to register for the conference at https://pheedloop.com/KMWC21/site/home/.

Here is more on our various stops in the next few months and where you can find us.

KMWorld CONNECT 2021

November 15-18, 2021 | Virtual
In addition to attending the keynote, visit our virtual booth to chat with our representatives about our rich capabilities for knowledge-powered digital customer engagement, best practices, and at-scale client success stories.

Call & Contact Centre Expo 2021

November 16-17, 2021 | ExCel, London | In-Person
How do you provide knowledgeable customer service in this new normal and maximize the effectiveness of work-from-home agents? The answer lies in deploying the next generation of knowledge, the Knowledge Hub. Come to our booth #AD49 to discuss.

CCA Leaders' Summit 2021

December 01, 2021 | Hilton Glasgow, UK | In-Person
57% of consumers say that they got different answers for the same question from different agents during the outbreak last year. Meet us at the eGain booth to learn how our knowledge solution can help you provide the single right answer to customer queries through self-service and contact centers.

Avaya ENGAGE 2021

December 12-15, 2021 | Orlando, Florida | In-Person
Connect with us at Avaya Engage to learn how to wow customers with total experiences, powered by our top-rated (Gartner and Forrester) digital customer engagement, knowledge management, and analytics solutions which are pre-integrated with Avaya's top-rated contact center platforms.

We will be at Booth #241 at the Solutions Expo and will be hosting multiple eGain events at the conference.

CCW Customer Contact Week 2021

December 13-16, 2021 | Caesars Forum, Las Vegas | In-Person
Our team will be present at the conference all day everyday. Come chat with us about how we have helped others and can help you transform your customer and agent experiences with our AI and knowledge-powered solutions.

For more details, visit eGain Events.

See you soon!

SHARE

Disclaimer

eGain Corporation published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
