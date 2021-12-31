Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  EGain Corporation
  News
  Summary
    EGAN   US28225C8064

EGAIN CORPORATION

(EGAN)
  Report
eGain announces 2021 EMEA Partner Award winners

12/31/2021 | 01:20pm EST
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced the winners of the eGain 2021 Econet™ Partner Awards for EMEA.

Winners are selected based on market presence, domain expertise, client focus, and track record of success. In 2021, the eGain Econet™ partner network has expanded significantly to serve growing demand for knowledge-powered customer engagement solutions in the enterprise and government sectors.

The winners of the eGain 2021 Econet Partner Awards for EMEA are:

  • Partner of the Year, 2021: BT

  • New Partner of the Year, 2021: Connect

“Our expanding partner ecosystem is serving enterprises with innovative, secure and scalable cloud solutions,” said Hugo De Pree, VP of Sales, EMEA. “Congratulations to BT and Connect on this achievement and we look forward to working together in 2022 and beyond!”

About eGain
Our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Infused with AI and pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, eGain’s top-rated customer engagement platform easily enables customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514


