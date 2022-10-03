Advanced search
    EGAN   US28225C8064

EGAIN CORPORATION

(EGAN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
7.350 USD   -0.94%
eGain named a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems
AQ
Hypergrowth Online Retailer Selects eGain Knowledge Hub™ to Deliver Wow Experiences
AQ
09/28Hypergrowth Online Retailer Selects eGain Knowledge Hub™ to Deliver Wow Experiences
CI
eGain named a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems

10/03/2022 | 06:31am EDT
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge management platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that it has been named in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems.

“In 2022, 74% of Customer Service and Support (CSS) leaders cited improving knowledge and content delivery to customers and employees as a priority. In the absence of direct peer interactions when working from home, reps will need in-the-moment, personalized, contextually aware information within the flow of work in order to assist customers and resolve their requests,” wrote authors Pri Rathnayake and Drew Kraus in the Guide.

The report provides an overview of the market, outlines trends and challenges, and offers a framework to evaluate vendor capabilities to help enterprise leaders select the right platform and partner for their knowledge initiatives. Vendors were evaluated across three categories—end-user engagement, curation and contextualization, and knowledge lifecycle management, each of which, consisted of sub-categories:

  • End-user engagement
    • Semantic search
    • Guided assistance
    • Portal/help center
    • Customer journey orchestration
  • Curation and contextualization
    • Insight engine
    • Knowledge graph
    • Usage analytics
  • Knowledge lifecycle management
    • Dynamic editor
    • Atomized authoring
    • Content administration
    • Content health optimization

“Knowledge Management is the brain of modern customer service,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are honored to be named to the Gartner Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems.”

More information
Gartner Market guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems: https://www.egain.com/knowledge-management-gartner-market-guide/
eGain Knowledge Hub™: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/
eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/risk-free-trial-customer-engagement-software/

Gartner, Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems, 20 September 2022, Pri Rathnayake, Drew Kraus
GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About eGain
Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 102 M - -
Net income 2023 -4,13 M - -
Net cash 2023 76,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -59,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 689
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart EGAIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
eGain Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EGAIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,35 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 138%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ashutosh Roy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric N. Smit Director-Finance
Promod Narang Director-Engineering
Gunjan K. Sinha President & Director
Phiroz P. Darukhanavala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGAIN CORPORATION-26.35%235
ORACLE CORPORATION-29.97%164 655
SAP SE-32.65%96 082
SERVICENOW INC.-41.83%76 131
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-18.10%29 668
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-20.52%19 095