Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Egdon Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDR   GB00B28YML29

EGDON RESOURCES PLC

(EDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Egdon Resources : Biscathorpe Carbon Intensity Study and Planning Update

07/19/2021 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Egdon Resources plc (AIM: EDR, 'Egdon'), an established UK-based exploration and production company focused on the hydrocarbon-producing basins of the UK, is pleased to advise the positive results of a Carbon Intensity study carried out on the Biscathorpe project covered by Licence PEDL253 where the Company holds a 35.80% operated interest.

The study was conducted on behalf of the PEDL253 Joint Venture by Gaffney, Cline & Associates Limited ('GaffneyCline'), an international energy consultancy. GaffneyCline's study delivered the following conclusions:

  • The Biscathorpe project as currently envisaged has an AA rating for Carbon Intensity for its potential long-term production of oil using GaffneyCline's own rating system
  • The Carbon Intensity for the Biscathorpe project is significantly lower than the current UK average and compared with other onshore analogues
  • Once in production, GaffneyCline estimates that the Biscathorpe project will have a Carbon Intensity of just 3.06 grams of Carbon Dioxide equivalent per mega joule (gCO2Eq/MJ)
  • Potential exists to improve the Carbon Intensity to 1.49gCO2Eq/MJ through adoption of gas to grid optimisation

The Carbon Intensity of the Biscathorpe project was estimated by GaffneyCline as a conceptual field development using the Oil Production Greenhouse Gas Emissions Estimator (OPGEE) developed at Stanford University. This was supplemented by reference to GaffneyCline's proprietary Global field database together with Biscathorpe specific field development assumptions. The results of the study were benchmarked against other development analogues in GaffneyCline's proprietary database. The study also provided recommendations that could have a further impact on reducing emissions sources (Figure 1).

Table 1: Biscathorpe Project Carbon Intensity Rating (Source: GaffneyCline, July 2021)

Carbon Intensity Range (gCO2 Eq/MJ)
Current Potential
AA ≤5 3.06 1.49
A 5 - 7
B 7 - 11
C 11 - 20
D 20 - 30
E 30 - 50
F 50 - 70
G Over 70

Egdon can also advise that additional documentation was submitted to Lincolnshire County Council in early July in response to a Regulation 25 notice arising from the initial consultation on the planning application for the Biscathorpe project. This information will now be subject to a period of consultation before the planning application goes before the Planning Committee, currently anticipated to be in September/October 2021.

Mark Abbott, Managing Director of Egdon, commented:

'The results of GaffneyCline's independent modelling provides strong evidence that a future development at Biscathorpe could achieve a low carbon intensity rating (AA). The Climate Change Committee has acknowledged that the UK will still be using fossil fuels up to and beyond the UK's Net Zero carbon emissions target of 2050. It follows that the production of fossil fuels should be from that which generates the lowest emissions footprint, which, like Biscathorpe, are indigenous UK sources.

I am also pleased to confirm the submission of additional information in support of our planning application for the Biscathorpe project. This is expected to be considered by the Planning Committee later in 2021.

Biscathorpe represents a material and financially robust opportunity to secure an indigenous oil resource which would generate local and regional economic benefits and have environmental benefits through its lower carbon footprint when compared to imported oil.'

Disclaimer

Egdon Resources plc published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 06:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EGDON RESOURCES PLC
02:05aEGDON RESOURCES : Biscathorpe Carbon Intensity Study and Planning Update
PU
06/29EGDON RESOURCES : Wressle Update
PU
06/29Egdon Resources plc Provides an Update on the Planned Proppant Squeeze Operat..
CI
05/26EGDON RESOURCES : Wressle Update – Oil Storage Consent
PU
05/26Egdon Resources plc Receives Consent from North Lincolnshire Council for the ..
CI
05/18EGDON RESOURCES : Wressle Development Update
PU
05/18Egdon Resources plc Announces Received All Necessary Consents for the Commenc..
CI
04/27EGDON RESOURCES : Tr1
PU
04/27EGDON RESOURCES : Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 January 2021
AQ
04/27EGDON RESOURCES : Earnings Flash (EDR.L) EGDON RESOURCES Reports Fiscal H1 Reven..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,19 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
Net income 2021 -1,87 M -2,57 M -2,57 M
Net cash 2021 1,00 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,21 M 8,56 M 8,54 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart EGDON RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Egdon Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGDON RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,40 GBX
Average target price 13,65 GBX
Spread / Average Target 875%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Anthony William Abbott Managing Director & Executive Director
Philip Henry Peter Stephens Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Durham Executive Director & Technical Director
Walter Rookehurst Roberts Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Maurice Ratcliff Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGDON RESOURCES PLC-15.15%7
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.78%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED13.09%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.48.21%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.54%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY23.75%40 294