Egdon Resources plc is a United Kingdom-based independent onshore focused oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing energy storage, hydrogen and renewable energy projects. It also has a portfolio of licenses relating to unconventional oil and gas resources. It manages all aspects of conventional oil and gas activity, from seismic surveying, building sites, drilling exploration wells, testing and long-term production through to decommissioning and restoring sites to their former use. Its production and development assets include Wressle (PEDL180/182), Ceres (P1241), Keddington (PEDL005R) and Fiskerton Airfield (EXL294). Its key projects include Biscathorpe (PEDL253), North Kelsey (PEDL241), Resolution and Endeavour (P1929 and P2304) and Cloughton (PEDL343). The Company is also reviewing and progressing a number of opportunities for energy storage, hydrogen and renewable generation.