Egdon Resources : Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 January 2023
April 21, 2023
Sales 2022
6,22 M
Net income 2022
2,58 M
Net Debt 2022
P/E ratio 2022
5,20x
Yield 2022
Capitalization
14,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,96x
Nbr of Employees
11
Free-Float
38,9%
Technical analysis trends EGDON RESOURCES PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
2,60 GBX
Average target price
15,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target
477%
