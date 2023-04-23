Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Egdon Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDR   GB00B28YML29

EGDON RESOURCES PLC

(EDR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:20 2023-04-21 am EDT
2.600 GBX    0.00%
02:07aEgdon Resources : Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 January 2023
PU
03/20FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.9% After Opening Fall in Wake of UBS-Credit Suisse Deal
DJ
03/20Sterling Unlikely to Rise Considerably if BOE Lifts Rates
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Egdon Resources : Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 January 2023

04/23/2023 | 02:07am EDT
Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 January 2023
April 21, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Egdon Resources plc published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2023 06:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6,22 M 7,71 M 7,71 M
Net income 2022 2,58 M 3,20 M 3,20 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,1 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart EGDON RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Egdon Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGDON RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,60 GBX
Average target price 15,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 477%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Anthony William Abbott Managing Director & Executive Director
Philip Henry Peter Stephens Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Durham Executive Director & Technical Director
Walter Rookehurst Roberts Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Maurice Ratcliff Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGDON RESOURCES PLC-3.70%18
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.78%320 422
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.34%123 927
CNOOC LIMITED24.25%75 158
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-9.43%68 953
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.71%65 786
