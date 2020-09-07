Egdon Resources : North Kelsey Planning Update

Egdon Resources plc (AIM:EDR) advises that its application to extend to 31 December 2021, the existing planning permission to drill conventional exploratory oil well at North Kelsey-1 site location was approved at today's meeting of the Lincolnshire County Council Planning Committee.

Commenting on the decision, Mark Abbott, Managing Director of Egdon Resources plc, said:

'We are pleased with today's decision to extend the planning permission as it enables us to progress our drilling plans at the North Kelsey conventional oil prospect which have been delayed by COVID-19 restrictions. We will now progress our plans for drilling during 2021, providing a further potentially material near-term value catalyst for Egdon'