MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Egdon Resources plc    EDR   GB00B28YML29

EGDON RESOURCES PLC

(EDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Egdon Resources : North Kelsey Planning Update

09/07/2020 | 09:39am EDT

Egdon Resources plc (AIM:EDR) advises that its application to extend to 31 December 2021, the existing planning permission to drill conventional exploratory oil well at North Kelsey-1 site location was approved at today's meeting of the Lincolnshire County Council Planning Committee.

Commenting on the decision, Mark Abbott, Managing Director of Egdon Resources plc, said:

'We are pleased with today's decision to extend the planning permission as it enables us to progress our drilling plans at the North Kelsey conventional oil prospect which have been delayed by COVID-19 restrictions. We will now progress our plans for drilling during 2021, providing a further potentially material near-term value catalyst for Egdon'

Disclaimer

Egdon Resources plc published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 13:39:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1,54 M 2,02 M 2,02 M
Net income 2020 -3,99 M -5,25 M -5,25 M
Net cash 2020 0,20 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,22 M 9,54 M 9,51 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,57x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart EGDON RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Egdon Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGDON RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 36,20 GBX
Last Close Price 2,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 1 545%
Spread / Average Target 1 545%
Spread / Lowest Target 1 545%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Anthony William Abbott Managing Director & Director
Philip Henry Peter Stephens Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Durham Director & Technical Director
Walter Rookehurst Roberts Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Maurice Ratcliff Non-Executive Director
