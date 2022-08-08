Egdon Resources : Submission of North Kelsey Planning Appeal PED241

Egdon Resources (AIM: EDR) is pleased to advise the submission of an appeal against the refusal by Lincolnshire County Council in March 2022 of an extension of time to the existing planning permission for the drilling and testing of a conventional exploration well at the North Kelsey site in PEDL241.

Egdon holds a 50% interest and is operator of PEDL241.

The appeal documentation has been submitted to the Planning Inspectorate ("PINS") and the appeal will now be validated by PINS before an inspector is appointed and a timetable defined. The expectation is that the appeal will be decided under the Written Representation Procedure, a process where PINS will consider written evidence from the appellant, the local planning authority and other interested parties.