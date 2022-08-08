Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Egdon Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
EGDON RESOURCES PLC

(EDR)
2022-08-05
3.900 GBX   +2.63%
EGDON RESOURCES : Submission of North Kelsey Planning Appeal PED241
PU
07/01EGDON RESOURCES : Significant Shareholders and Concert Party – Relevant Changes, Waiver by the Takeover Panel, Associated TR-1 Forms
PU
05/30UK's Wressle Field Development Plan Gets Regulatory Approval
MT
Egdon Resources : Submission of North Kelsey Planning Appeal PED241

08/08/2022
Egdon Resources (AIM: EDR) is pleased to advise the submission of an appeal against the refusal by Lincolnshire County Council in March 2022 of an extension of time to the existing planning permission for the drilling and testing of a conventional exploration well at the North Kelsey site in PEDL241.

Egdon holds a 50% interest and is operator of PEDL241.

The appeal documentation has been submitted to the Planning Inspectorate ("PINS") and the appeal will now be validated by PINS before an inspector is appointed and a timetable defined. The expectation is that the appeal will be decided under the Written Representation Procedure, a process where PINS will consider written evidence from the appellant, the local planning authority and other interested parties.

Disclaimer

Egdon Resources plc published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
