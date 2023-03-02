Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Egdon Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDR   GB00B28YML29

EGDON RESOURCES PLC

(EDR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:04 2023-03-02 am EST
2.800 GBX   +1.82%
02:56pEgdon Resources completes acquisition of Aurora Production
AN
02/06Egdon Resources Signs Farmout Option for Weaverthorpe Gas Prospect
MT
02/06Egdon Resources hails gas potential on farmout option at Weaverthorpe
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Egdon Resources completes acquisition of Aurora Production

03/02/2023 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Egdon Resources PLC - UK-focused oil and gas exploration and production company - Completes the acquisition of Aurora Production UK Ltd from Aurora Petroleum Ltd.

Aurora Production holds a 19% interest in the Egdon-operated licence PL090, which contains the Waddock Cross oil field, and an 8.3% interest in the IGas-operated licence PEDL070, which contains the Avington oil field.

As a result of the acquisition, Egdon's interest in the Waddock Cross oil field increases to 74% and to 56% in the remaining parts of PL090 licence, excluding the Waddock Cross oil field. Egdon also increases its holding in the Avington oil field to 36%.

Managing Director Mark Abbott says: "Both assets have active plans in place to rejuvenate oil production. The acquisition therefore adds potential for near-term incremental production, adds to our resource base and delivers substantial tax losses that may be utilised to offset future taxes."

Current stock price: 2.72 pence

12-month change: up 21%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.30% 84.55 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
EGDON RESOURCES PLC 1.82% 2.8 Delayed Quote.1.85%
WTI 0.64% 78.074 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
All news about EGDON RESOURCES PLC
02:56pEgdon Resources completes acquisition of Aurora Production
AN
02/06Egdon Resources Signs Farmout Option for Weaverthorpe Gas Prospect
MT
02/06Egdon Resources hails gas potential on farmout option at Weaverthorpe
AN
01/17TRADING UPDATES: Genel Energy likes high oil price; Cooks Coffee grows
AN
01/16Egdon Resources : AGM Business Update
PU
01/16UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/13UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/12UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/11UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/10UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6,22 M 7,47 M 7,47 M
Net income 2022 2,58 M 3,10 M 3,10 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,2 M 18,2 M 18,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart EGDON RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Egdon Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGDON RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,75 GBX
Average target price 10,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 271%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Anthony William Abbott Managing Director & Executive Director
Philip Henry Peter Stephens Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Durham Executive Director & Technical Director
Walter Rookehurst Roberts Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Maurice Ratcliff Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EGDON RESOURCES PLC1.85%18
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.72%308 977
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.96%129 495
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.89%69 357
CNOOC LIMITED12.83%68 235
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.73%64 034