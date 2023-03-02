Egdon Resources completes acquisition of Aurora Production

Egdon Resources PLC - UK-focused oil and gas exploration and production company - Completes the acquisition of Aurora Production UK Ltd from Aurora Petroleum Ltd.

Aurora Production holds a 19% interest in the Egdon-operated licence PL090, which contains the Waddock Cross oil field, and an 8.3% interest in the IGas-operated licence PEDL070, which contains the Avington oil field.

As a result of the acquisition, Egdon's interest in the Waddock Cross oil field increases to 74% and to 56% in the remaining parts of PL090 licence, excluding the Waddock Cross oil field. Egdon also increases its holding in the Avington oil field to 36%.

Managing Director Mark Abbott says: "Both assets have active plans in place to rejuvenate oil production. The acquisition therefore adds potential for near-term incremental production, adds to our resource base and delivers substantial tax losses that may be utilised to offset future taxes."

Current stock price: 2.72 pence

12-month change: up 21%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

