  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Egdon Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDR   GB00B28YML29

EGDON RESOURCES PLC

(EDR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/17 11:35:29 am
1.6 GBX   +3.23%
02:07aEGDON RESOURCES  : Wressle Development Update
PU
04/27EGDON RESOURCES  : Tr1
PU
04/27EGDON RESOURCES  : Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 January 2021
AQ
Egdon Resources : Wressle Development Update

05/18/2021 | 02:07am EDT
Egdon Resources plc (AIM: EDR, 'Egdon') is pleased to advise that it has received all necessary consents for the commencement of the proppant squeeze operation at the Wressle Oil Field Development ('Wressle') located in North Lincolnshire Licences PEDL180 and PEDL182 where the Company holds a 30% operated interest.

The proppant squeeze operation is expected to optimise oil production from the Ashover Grit reservoir, one of the three productive reservoirs tested, to a constrained gross rate of 500 barrels of oil per day (150 bopd net to Egdon).

The operation is expected to be completed and optimum oil production achieved during June 2021.

The Wressle-1 well has been on 24 hour test production since late January with produced oil transported by road tanker to the Phillips 66 Humber refinery and sold under Egdon's existing oil sales contract.

Production rates have continued to increase and have exceeded our expectations with high quality free flowing oil being produced and no water present. All data confirms the independent prediction that over 500 bopd will be achievable following the proppant squeeze. The well will continue operating on test production until the proppant squeeze operation is undertaken.

Commenting on the news Mark Abbott, Managing Director of Egdon Resources said;

'We are delighted to have received all the required regulatory consents for the proppant squeeze operation at Wressle. When successfully completed, this will realise the full potential from the Ashover Grit reservoir and is expected to increase Egdon's net production to 150 bopd at a time of increasingly strong oil prices leading to a step change in our cash flow.'

Disclaimer

Egdon Resources plc published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
